Hannah+Bullock

I have lived in Winston-Salem for my entire life, and ever since I was little, I have felt pride for Wake Forest and a sense of belongingness within it, which made coming here for college the easiest “yes” I’ve ever given!

During my time at Wake Forest, I have been involved in many clubs, events and organizations, and I am so grateful for the ability to participate in things that represent all of my hobbies, interests and passions. On campus, I am an active member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and have held the leadership positions of vice president of event management and merchandise specialist in ADPi. Additionally, I am on the Recruitment Team for Panhellenic and work as social media and marketing coordinator, a tutor in Student Athlete Services, a campus tour guide, a lifeguard and swim instructor in Campus Recreation and Aquatics, and I also participate in Project Pumpkin and Wake N Shake as a member of the Morale Committee. I have also had the privilege of being the director of Discovering Education Through Student Knowledge (DESK) working alongside the Office of Civic and Community Engagement and children and families in the Winston-Salem community for the past two years.

Off campus, I have worked with Imprints Cares, participating in before and after school programs, crisis care during the pandemic, and summer camps, in addition to being a sales associate at Monkees of the Village in Reynolda Village. After I graduate in May, I’ll be teaching middle school special education through Teach For America in Atlanta, Georgia. Teach For America has also allowed me the opportunity to work as a campus ambassador this year as well as a tutor for sixth graders through their IGNITE fellowship. Each sector of my involvement has taught me new things about myself, shaping me into who I am today. I am eager to take on new challenges and opportunities, and I ultimately hope to continue immersing myself in things that make me happy while making a change in my community once I leave Wake Forest.