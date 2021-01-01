Hey everyone! My name is Hannah Robertson, and I’m from Gibsonville, North Carolina. I am very thankful and excited to be on this year’s Homecoming Court!

I value friends and family and am beyond grateful for my life-long friends I’ve made here at Wake Forest. Over the past four years, I have been heavily involved in Alpha Phi Omega. Service and care for others has always been a passion of mine, and I have found that opportunity at Wake Forest through involvement with Campus Gardens, Hit the Bricks, Wake n’ Shake, and Campus Kitchen.

Within APO, I have had the opportunity to be on many committees and serve as an officer or executive member. I have been a member of the Well-being Committee working to promote mental health within our organization and campus. I have also been on the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, working to establish an inclusive and educated organization that expands to our campus and community. I have also served as the Alumni Chair to connect with 1,000+ past members with present members. I also served as the Fellowship Vice President connecting members safely with one another amongst a pandemic and am now serving as the Secretary. I have also been involved within YoungLife and serve as a Wyldlife leader for middle school kids within the Winston-Salem community.

Through Wake Forest, I have been able to expand my impact and abilities past our campus and influence something larger than myself. I am running for Homecoming Queen to promote my values as a student here at Wake Forest. I am very simplistic and authentically myself. I see the good in everyone and care for someone as if I’ve known them my whole life. I believe in going the extra mile for others, in being yourself even if it’s the craziest version and finding what each of us are passionate about. I believe mental health should be prioritized and that you matter today and everyday. Thank you all for this opportunity! GO DEACS!