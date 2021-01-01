Hey sexc people, my name is Chris Cates, and I am excited to get the chance to be on Homecoming Court this year! I am a senior double majoring in Sociology and Theatre. My go to fun fact when it comes to ice breakers is always about how my arms anatomically cannot straighten — I am being so serious. My forearm literally rests at around 30 degrees if I put my arm on a table, it’s a fun time.

During my time here at Wake Forest, I have had the pleasure of being involved in many different areas of campus life. I have been a part of the Wake Forest Spirit Program as a cheerleader, I have worked with Deacon Student Patrol and I have worked in the Scenic Shop of the Theatre and Dance Department as a set constructor and painter. I have been a research assistant for various sociology professors on projects ranging from studying evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic to how settler colonialism continues to pervade our everyday society.

Since Spring 2020, I serve as the Historian and Social Committee Chair for the Anthony Aston Players (AAP) which is our extraordinary student theatre organization on campus. Through AAP I have gotten to host and participate in countless social events across Wake Forest’s campus, my favorite having been our first annual lip sync battle extravaganza! I have also been a part of the WFU Dance Company since my first year as a stage manager, dancer, choreographer and lighting designer. In my (limited) free time I also participate in events and programming held by the Triad Abolition Project and Housing Justice Now, both of which are organizations meant to help the underserved populations of Winston-Salem.

I would be honored to be your Homecoming King to help show that first-generation, queer, mixed, and poor students have a place here at Wake Forest as we help make it live up to its motto of Pro Humanitate.