Jacob Thomas
I’m originally from Greensboro and first got acquainted with Wake Forest at a young
age. When I had my first ‘art show’ in the ZSR lobby at age 10, I had not imagined that I would
later call Wake Forest home — I don’t think I fully knew what a university was at that point. Even years later in high school when I decided to attend Wake Forest, I didn’t know what I would find. I made a risky decision to adventure into the unknown, and I am thankful for the scintillating experiences, riveting conversations, and countless laughs I have had during my time.
During the years I’ve spent at Wake Forest, I sought growth both inside and outside of
the classroom. I major in biochemistry and molecular biology with minors in Spanish and
studio art. Outside of the classroom, I assumed leadership roles on campus and cultivated new
hobbies — like tennis and painting. I worked alongside administrators on various institutional
committees to hone my leadership style, shift campus policies in favor of inclusivity and
advocate increased resources for marginalized students. I supplemented my experiences at Wake
Forest during the summers by taking courses, conducting an independent research project in
Chile and creating a series of abstract oil paintings. From researching rotavirus in a molecular
biology laboratory to serving as president of the Black Student Alliance, this university has
stretched my creativity and adaptability in unexpected ways.
As I reflect on my experiences, I have worked diligently to build community and make
Wake Forest a better place for students with marginalized identities. I hope to be Homecoming
King to honor the legacy of an adventure that has been exciting, challenging, and transformative.