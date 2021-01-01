Jacob+Thomas

I’m originally from Greensboro and first got acquainted with Wake Forest at a young

age. When I had my first ‘art show’ in the ZSR lobby at age 10, I had not imagined that I would

later call Wake Forest home — I don’t think I fully knew what a university was at that point. Even years later in high school when I decided to attend Wake Forest, I didn’t know what I would find. I made a risky decision to adventure into the unknown, and I am thankful for the scintillating experiences, riveting conversations, and countless laughs I have had during my time.

During the years I’ve spent at Wake Forest, I sought growth both inside and outside of

the classroom. I major in biochemistry and molecular biology with minors in Spanish and

studio art. Outside of the classroom, I assumed leadership roles on campus and cultivated new

hobbies — like tennis and painting. I worked alongside administrators on various institutional

committees to hone my leadership style, shift campus policies in favor of inclusivity and

advocate increased resources for marginalized students. I supplemented my experiences at Wake

Forest during the summers by taking courses, conducting an independent research project in

Chile and creating a series of abstract oil paintings. From researching rotavirus in a molecular

biology laboratory to serving as president of the Black Student Alliance, this university has

stretched my creativity and adaptability in unexpected ways.

As I reflect on my experiences, I have worked diligently to build community and make

Wake Forest a better place for students with marginalized identities. I hope to be Homecoming

King to honor the legacy of an adventure that has been exciting, challenging, and transformative.