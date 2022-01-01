Menu
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"
Meet+the+candidates+for+Student+Governments+executive+positions

Selinna Tran

Meet the candidates for Student Government’s executive positions

Read candidate statements and find out who the Old Gold & Black has endorsed

Editorial Staff

Polls for Student Government elections open at noon this Tuesday. Take some time to get to know the candidates.

The Old Gold & Black’s endorsements
President: Pilar Agudelo
President: Ethan Wearner
Speaker of the House: Jackson Buttler
Treasurer: Tim Erday
Secretary: Melissa Carver
Secretary: Jessica Schmidt
The full SG Ballot

Old Gold & Black • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in