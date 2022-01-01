Meet the candidates for Student Government’s executive positions
Read candidate statements and find out who the Old Gold & Black has endorsed
Polls for Student Government elections open at noon this Tuesday. Take some time to get to know the candidates.
The Old Gold & Black’s endorsements
Each year, the Editorial Board of the Old Gold & Black interviews all of the candidates running for executive positions in Student Government. This year, we are unable to provide an endorsement for the position of Student Body President as one of the two candidates, Ethan Wearner, is currently employed by the Old Gold & Black as a staff writer. Because this issue constitutes a conflict of inter...
President: Pilar Agudelo
I am a junior from Portland, Oregon, but have lived abroad for most of my upbringing in Malaysia, Brazil, and Germany. I am currently studying abroad and pursuing a politics & international affairs major with minors in psychology and global trade and commerce studies. I have worked as a resident adviser and volleyball student manager. Before I came to Wake Forest, I had never imagined I’d be writ...
President: Ethan Wearner
I am a junior from Colorado with concentrations in history, political science, and Middle East and South Asian affairs. I have served in Student Government for three years – first as a senator, then as chair of the Judiciary Committee and currently as historian. I have also served as a member of the Honor and Ethics Council, as a member of the administration’s Honor Code Task Force, as a member...
Speaker of the House: Jackson Buttler
My name is Jackson Buttler, I am a sophomore here at Wake Forest from Raleigh, North Carolina, double majoring in politics & international affairs and communication. Throughout the extent of my time as a student here, I have remained a passionate advocate for my peers, serving as a senator from the Angelou Residence Hall and now as the Co-Chair of the Campus Life and Sexual Assault Prevention, ...
Treasurer: Tim Erday
Platform Summary My candidacy for treasurer relies on three key tenets to make funding more accessible and digestible to the students of Wake Forest. First, we need greater clarity in the funding process. With the organizational chartering process back in action this year, we’ve seen a rise in the number of new student organizations. I want to ensure that these organizations, along with previo...
Secretary: Melissa Carver
As secretary, I want to tackle three different broad categories. These categories while broad will be encompassed purposefully in my daily actions if I am elected. Transparency is of utmost importance to me in my personal and professional life. I want to work alongside admin to strengthen existing relationships with faculty and staff so we can gain more insight about their thought processes on dail...
Secretary: Jessica Schmidt
Disclaimer: Jessica Schmidt has worked as a liaison between the Old Gold & Black and Student Government, releasing written reports of senate sessions. Schmidt is not currently employed by the Old Gold & Black and has not worked with any member of the OGB Elections Committee. I started in Student Government as an outsider working for the Old Gold & Black as a Student Government beat report...
The full SG Ballot
President Pilar Agudelo Ethan Wearner Speaker of the House Jackson Buttler Treasurer Tim Erday Secretary Melissa Carver Jess Schmidt Senator, Class of 2023 Alondra Janicek Ava Liberty Drew Skilton Robbie Graf Sarah Dalton Tonia Christou Senator, Class of 2024 Aarya Deshmukh Abby Lecrone Aman Kheml...
