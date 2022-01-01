The Old Gold & Black’s endorsements

Each year, the Editorial Board of the Old Gold & Black interviews all of the candidates running for executive positions in Student Government. This year, we are unable to provide an endorsement for the position of Student Body President as one of the two candidates, Ethan Wearner, is currently employed by the Old Gold & Black as a staff writer. Because this issue constitutes a conflict of interest, our organization is not able to provide an impartial endorsement for student body president.

However, the Old Gold & Black conducted in-person interviews for the positions of speaker of the house, secretary and treasurer, in which each of the candidates were asked questions regarding their platforms and goals for their prospective positions.

President: No endorsement

Speaker: Jackson Buttler

For speaker of the house, we have decided to endorse sophomore Jackson Buttler, who is running unopposed. We are impressed with Buttler’s platform and proposed changes to Student Government, including an internal reform to create a town hall-style meeting at the beginning of every senate session. Buttler’s passion for the Wake Forest community and his desire to include every voice in the student body is crucial to the success of Student Government.

Treasurer: Tim Erday

For treasurer, we have decided to endorse sophomore Timothy Erday, who is also running unopposed. Erday’s deep understanding of the financial committees and organizations of Wake Forest University is exceptional. His platform focuses on making the funding processes for student organizations more accessible and efficient. Erday has proposed changes to the guidelines of the Student Budget Advisory Committee (SBAC) that will help modernize funding requirements and ensure that student organizations can utilize every dollar available. We are excited to endorse such an experienced and capable individual for the role of treasurer.

Secretary: Melissa Carver

For secretary, we have decided to endorse Melissa Carver. Carver’s concrete ideas to improve communication between the student body are desperately needed in the Wake Forest community. Carver plans to redesign the Student Government website, revamp its lines of communication through social media and create more transparency between Student Government and the Wake Forest community. Carver’s experience handling public relations for Student Government during the Weaver Fertilizer fire is a substantial qualification for this role. We are confident that Carver’s eagerness to do hard work for the Wake Forest community will ensure her success in her endeavors if she is elected as secretary.

Jessica Schmidt’s experience, skills in communication and public relations, as well as her platform of improved connection in the Wake Forest community make her a compelling candidate for the position of Secretary. Although we appreciated these aspects of Schmidt’s candidacy, we would have liked to learn more about her tangible steps to accomplish her goals as secretary.

The Editorial Board of the Old Gold & Black was honored to meet with these candidates and recognize their strong abilities, as well as their desire to make positive change happen in our campus community. We wish each candidate the best of luck in their campaign.