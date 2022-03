“Licorice Pizza” is another stellar movie by the legendary director Paul Thomas Anderson. It’s already a classic bildungsroman that is the frontrunner for Best Original Screenplay.

There has been some controversy to the movie, but I would like to challenge these ideas. A lot of the controversy surrounding the movie is due to problematic scenes which some believe the movie condones. I’m of the mind that it’s more of a hang-out, coming-of-age movie set in the 70s.