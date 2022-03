“The Power of the Dog” is the prohibitive favorite to pick up Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay. It has received nominations in every acting category but Best Actress.

It’s a fine movie but is definitely a slow burn. In fact, I missed a major plot point the first time I watched it. It’s the most-nominated movie from the last year, and I expect it to pick up some awards, but I remain skeptical that it will win Best Picture.