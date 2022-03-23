As we turn to spring, there is no better time to enjoy some light, uptempo tunes. “Another Sunny Day” by Belle and Sebastian feels like the soundtrack to a montage of a perfect date — with a romp through meadows, picnics at sunset and anything else you could want. As its title suggests, the entire track feels drenched in sunlight, with a burst of solar power in each verse that follows the relaxing instrumental breaks. Try putting this on when you are walking across campus to your favorite class.