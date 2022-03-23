Leave a Comment
On Repeat
As we turn to spring, there is no better time to enjoy some light, uptempo tunes. “Another Sunny Day” by Belle and Sebastian feels like the soundtrack to a montage of a perfect date — with a romp through meadows, picnics at sunset and anything else you could want. As its title suggests, the entire track feels drenched in sunlight, with a burst of solar power in each verse that follows the relaxing instrumental breaks. Try putting this on when you are walking across campus to your favorite class.