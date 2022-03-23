My hope with this section is to curate a biome every week which highlights stories that might otherwise go unrecorded. This section is not for those moments which will go down in history books for posterity, but instead, it is meant to illuminate the micro-occurrences which shape and influence the culture from the outside in.

Of course, not everything can be covered, but I aim to present you, my wonderful readers, with paths that are exciting to explore. May this section serve not only as a rundown of special events, but a starting point for discovering your next niche.