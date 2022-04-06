On Sunday, Tyler, The Creator took home the grammy for Best Rap Album with his 2021 project, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”. With this victory, Tyler has now been awarded a Grammy for two consecutive projects — he won Best Rap Album in 2020 for his experimental breakthrough, “IGOR”.

In honor of this victory, the song of the week is “MASSA” off of “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”. While it is not as popular as hit tracks “CORSO” or “WUSYANAME”, the song displays Tyler when he is at his best lyrically.

Introspective and honest, “MASSA” is all about being unapologetically yourself and the growing pains that coincide with self-discovery.

Tyler’s sound and style have evolved constantly over the years, but he has always remained himself — a characteristic that fans never take for granted. I think that this song is a great reminder of the importance of being yourself while navigating life in your own way.