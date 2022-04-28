Menu
2022+Graduation+Tabloid

Selinna Tran

2022 Graduation Tabloid

Editorial Staff

Every year, the Old Gold & Black features a graduating nominee from each major. These majors are the exemplars of the departments from which they are graduating, but all of them have a unique story to tell. Read more about the graduates, who are listed in alphabetical order by major, below.

Accountancy: David Hooker
African American Studies: Sierra DeVeaux
Anthropology: Rouhan Li
Applied Mathematics: Minato Hiraoka
Art History: Maddy Barnick
Biochemistry & Molecular Biology: Caroline Kernell
Biology: Leonardo Silenzi
Biophysics: Rich Pope
Chemistry: Renate Ma
Chinese Language and Culture: Brae Troutman
Classical Languages: Ashrut Sood
Classical Studies: Bam Purcell
Computer Science: Zoe Chamberlin
Economics: Grace Lyons
Elementary Education: Lauren Robertson
Engineering: Julianna Hopper
English: Lauren DeMarco
Environment and Sustainability Studies: Sophia Masciarelli
Finance: Sarah Kate Massey
French Studies: Laia Vancells-Lopez
German: Elliot Leadem
Health and Exercise Science: Shayla Smart
History: Lejiu (Julie) Sun
Japanese Language and Culture: Mia Williams
Latin: Zoe Clay
Mathematical Business: Noah Edwards-Thro
Mathematical Economics: David Li
Mathematical Statistics: Andy Greene
Mathematics: Sarah Ruth Nicholls
Music in Liberal Arts: Eric Ross
Music Performance: Katarina Sams
Philosophy: Liat Klopouh
Physics: Will Caulkins
Politics & International Affairs: Maggie Fox
Psychology: Amber Adkins
Religious Studies: Leilani Fletcher
Sociology: Hannah DeMaioNewton
Spanish: Leslie Morales-Noyola
Studio Art: Quynh Nhu-Vu
Theatre: Fuyuan (Freya) Zheng
Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies: Olivia Thonson

