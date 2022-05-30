Wake Forest baseball will travel to College Park for NCAA Tournament regional

For the first time since 2017, Wake Forest baseball will compete in the NCAA Tournament, with hopes of traveling to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1955, when the Demon Deacons won it all.

How the NCAA Tournament Works In order to move on in the tournament to the Super Regional — one step away from the World Series — the Demon Deacons will have to make their way through a double-elimination group composed of Maryland, the regional’s host, Connecticut and Long Island University. The NCAA Tournament is composed of three levels of competition, the regional, the super-regional and the College World Series. At the regional level, four teams compete in a double-elimination bracket. The team that wins that bracket goes on to the super regional. The remaining sixteen teams compete in a super-regional, a best of three series to determine who goes to the College World Series. At the CWS, it’s back to four-team, double-elimination brackets. The winner of each separate bracket competes in a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

When looking at the field, a point worth noting is that the Demon Deacons performed far better against strong competition than their opponents in the region. Wake Forest had six more wins against Q1 teams (14) than games Maryland, Connecticut and Long Island played in the quadrant combined (8).

Wake Forest comes into the NCAA Tournament with one of the best resumés in program history. After finishing the season 40-17-1 and 15-14-1 in conference play, the Demon Deacons enter postseason play as the No. 6 team in the country in RPI, a metric used to measure a team’s success over the course of the year. Wake Forest also went 14-12-1 against teams selected for the NCAA Tournament.

Wake Forest finished the regular season on a solid note, sweeping NC State — who made the ACC Championship — to solidify their place in the postseason. In the ACC Tournament, the Demon Deacons did not make the elimination stage after dropping a game to the Wolfpack before securing a 16-3 victory over the Miami Hurricanes, the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“I am incredibly proud of this team,” said Wake Forest Head Coach Tom Walter after the selection announcement. “They have worked hard to come together and are playing their best baseball when it matters most. We have a tough challenge ahead of us but I can’t wait to be back on the diamond.”