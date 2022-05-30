Region Preview: No. 1 Maryland

Maryland, the hosts of a regional for the first time in program history, proved to be a strong team in 2022, winning the BIG-10 regular-season championship. The Terrapins went 45-12 overall and 18-5 in conference play, good for the No. 10 rank in the country. Maryland was also listed as the No. 9 team in RPI.

Despite their success during the 2022 season, the Terrapins did not face off against high-level competition for the majority of the year. The team is ranked No. 107 in the nation in strength of schedule and No. 140 in out-of-conference play. When playing Q1 teams, — which they only did seven times — Maryland went 3-4. Its best series win came against Rutgers, the No. 42 team in RPI.

Leading the Terrapin offense is junior outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr., who boasts a .348 batting average. Fifth-year outfielder Chris Alleyne leads the team in both home runs (22) and RBIs (75). Also, watch out for the bats of senior infielder Maxwell Costes and sophomore infielder Matt Shaw.

Sophomore Jason Savacool, the No. 1 pitcher for Maryland, has a 2.89 earned-run average (ERA) in 99.2 innings pitched. Junior Ryan Ramsey (3.49 ERA in 85.0 innings) is the team’s No. 2 starter. The apparent go-to pitcher out of the bullpen, redshirt sophomore David Falco Jr., has a 3.08 ERA in 26.1 innings