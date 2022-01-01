Early in the Spring 2022 semester, we decided to produce a news magazine. That cultivated in The Magnolia, a once-a-semester news magazine that will highlight underrepresented aspects of Wake Forest’s culture and community. This year’s Magnolia, which we released in late April, was met with an overwhelming response. Every copy we printed was picked up, and many people emailed us looking to get involved for the next edition of The Magnolia. Learn more about The Magnolia from the graphic below, created by Print Managing Editor Selinna Tran.