Multimedia expansion
Beginning in 2022 (our editorial staff turns over by calendar year), the Old Gold & Black has four executive editors. The newest executive team position, the multimedia managing editor, was created to ensure that audio, video and photo, and social media journalism were not put on the back burner in our efforts to cover the Wake Forest community.
To best showcase our expanding multimedia presence, we thought we’d record a podcast. Here is Multimedia Managing Editor Cooper Sullivan.