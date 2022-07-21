Catch up on the Old Gold & Black’s sports podcast
Read transcripts of our interviews with athletes, or listen to the podcasts themselves
Oct. 19 – Donald Stewart
Donald Stewart, the Demon Deacon’s new graduate transfer wide receiver from Stanford, was the OGB Weekly Sports Podcast’s very first guest. Coming to talk with Jack McKenney and Joseph Doria during a historic season, Stewart spoke about what has led to this hot start. This Oct. 19, 2021 interview has been transcribed and edited for clarity and AP style. Listen to the full episode here and don’t...
Oct. 26 – Cristian Escribano and Nico Benalcazar
On Oct. 26, 2021, Wake Forest soccer defensemen Cristian Escribano (left) and Nico Benalcazar (right) sat down with Jake Stuart and Jack McKenney of the Weekly OGB Sports Podcast to talk about their journey to Winston-Salem and their time playing at Spry Stadium. Following the 2021 Fall season, Benalcazar signed a homegrown contract with New York City FC. Escribano is looking to return to the pitch ...
Nov. 21 – RJ Kennah
RJ Kennah, a freshman walk-on guard on the men’s basketball team, sat down with Jack McKenney and former high school classmate Jake Stuart. Kennah averaged a double-double his senior year of high school. Three weeks after this interview, Kennah scored his first collegiate points against USC. This Nov. 21, 2021 interview has been transcribed and edited for clarity and AP style. Listen to the full epi...
Nov. 12 – Rachel Kuehn
One of the most decorated golfers to come through Winston-Salem in the past many years, the 2021-22 ACC Golfer of the Year sat down with Jack McKenney to talk more about her journey to Wake Forest, the team itself, and her best golfing experiences in what is soon to be a long career. This Nov. 12, 2021 interview has been transcribed and edited for clarity and AP style. Listen to the full episode...
Feb. 4 – Dallas Walton
Dallas Walton, graduate forward on the men’s basketball team, sat down with Jake Stuart on our OGB Weekly Sports Podcast. The two Colorado natives spoke about the seven-footer’s path from the Pac-12 to the ACC, his experience at Wake Forest so far, and much more. This Feb. 4 interview has been transcribed and edited for clarity and AP style. Listen to the full episode here and don’t forget to ...
Feb. 18 – Maddie Lynch
Maddie Lynch, a junior member of the women’s tennis team, sat down with Jack McKenney and Jake Stuart to talk about her pathway to Winston-Salem, the team’s dominance and her connections with her teammates. Lynch and her doubles partner Mia Ahmad were 4-0 in the spring season. This Feb. 18 interview has been transcribed and edited for clarity and AP style. Listen to the full episode here and don’t...
Feb. 26 – Jacob Grossman
Jacob Grossman (‘20) is a former Wake Forest club hockey forward from Tampa Bay, Florida who recently graduated. He served as the President of the team his senior year and played three total years on the team. He scored four goals and had five assists during his Demon Deacon career and started three playoff games in the 2019-20 season. He reminisces on his years on the team and his time at Wake F...
April 17 – Thomas Kitchell
Thomas Kitchell, star thrower on the Wake Forest track & field team, sat down with Jack McKenney on our OGB Weekly Sports Podcast. The sophomore was named to the All-ACC First team for both the indoor and outdoor seasons after numerous record-breaking performances throughout 2022. This Apr. 17 interview has been transcribed and edited for clarity and AP style. Listen to the full episode here...
May 3 – Roald Mitchell
Roald Mitchell, freshman midfielder and former New York Red Bulls Academy member, sat down with Jack McKenney and Jake Stuart to talk about his transition from junior-level soccer to the ACC. The three hit on the ups and downs of the previous soccer season as well as talk about the team for next season. This May 3, 2022 interview has been transcribed and edited for clarity and AP style. Listen ...
Old Gold & Black • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in