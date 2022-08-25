Pusha T pins down his artistic identity on ‘It’s Almost Dry’ – Ishan Viradia

An album that personally exceeded all expectations was Pusha T’s underappreciated “It’s Almost Dry”. Here we see King Push bring together Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and Pharrel to produce an album that tells the world he will be staying true to himself. Early in his career, Pusha worked with Pharrel under his Star Trak label before signing with Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West). This album can be seen as a bridge between these two unique production styles in his discography, from a meticulously crafted beat to more vocal-heavy tracks. It allows the listener to really appreciate the progression Pusha T has experienced as an artist. Though I think the album is a love letter to Pusha T fans, it is by no means a perfect album. Many tracks lack replayability and the album as a whole does a poor job of conveying any overarching message to the listener. The subpar storytelling is more than made up for with its consistently catchy melodies and striking bars, however.