‘The House’ (2017)

Review: I LOVED this movie. Not only is it hilarious, but it has an amazing cast. It is a bit raunchy and dark, but I love it. There’s the typical “might actually be insane” side character that is so out of pocket, and all of the characters are hilariously flawed. The main characters are so incompetent that their underground casino shouldn’t work but somehow does (and they even manage to scare off a gang member). I also love the concept of out-of-place violence and brutality in suburbia; I mean, these people go absolutely feral (there’s even a Fight Night at the casino), and it’s all interlaced with superficial suburban drama like arguments over food at a cookout. This movie has all my favorite things: ridiculous scenarios, characters with outlandish ideas on how to fix situations and the perfect mockery of suburban drama — there’s even a city councilor with a hilariously skewed idea of how important his position is. If I could only recommend one movie, this would be it!!