‘So Undercover’ (2012)

Now, this movie I actually hate myself for; it’s insanely cliche and predictable (and the college is so obviously Tulane that it actually makes me really mad. Like seriously? Did they think no one would notice?) It’s a ripoff of “Barely Lethal”, and even that movie only got a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also plays right into the “she’s not like other girls” trope (she’s into motorcycles and U.S. history!).I’m not going to even discuss the fact that she is temporarily shunned because they think she has kleptomania (and this later becomes part of the “twist” ending), the rival sorority is solely characterized as “slutty” and one of the sorority sister’s “big secret” is that she used to be heavier and have acne (the scandal!). What the heck? Why do I like this? It’s awful. I don’t even want to recommend it, but it is satisfying to watch for some reason. Please don’t judge me. This is my lowest point.