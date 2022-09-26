How a mother’s choice saved her child

When Lydia Swortzel and her husband Stevien Reece found out they were having twins, they were shocked.

They were shocked not only because carrying two babies at one time is daunting but shocked all the more because they had only one embryo implanted through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Did we transfer two embryos?” the specialist at her local Winston-Salem fertility clinic asked Swortzel as she lay on the examination table.

“Uh, no,” Swortzel replied.

“Well, there’s two in there. Twins.”

The one embryo they had implanted had naturally split into two, resulting in identical twins.

Swortzel said the rest of the visit was a blur. They walked out of the office, got into the car and then started — laughing. It was ironic; from the moment they found out they were pregnant, Swortzel and her husband joked that they would be alright — as long as they didn’t have twins.

“Then after [the laughter], we were just terrified,” Swortzel said.

As a self-described type-A planner, Swortzel began calculating all the doubled costs of having twins — double the clothes, double the diapers, double the attention. She even thought as far ahead as when they would be paying double the college tuition.

Swortzel was in the middle of Wake Forest University’s MBA program at the time. She wouldn’t finish her degree until after she delivered the twins.

Despite her apprehension about finances and still being a student, Swortzel was happy about being pregnant. The longer she carried her babies, the more excited she felt. She delayed buying anything baby-related, however, because she knew the chances of miscarriage were high. Swortzel was 35 at the time and becoming pregnant had not been easy. In fact, Swortzel and her husband had only told their families about their pregnancy just in case something went wrong.