“The Spanish Love Deception” by Elena Armas ★★★★

In my book journal — as nerdy as that is — I rated this book a solid 4.5-star rating out of 5. This book offers tropes like love interests with opposite personalities, enemies to lovers and fake dating, just to name a few. It is a very fun, lighthearted and yet gripping read. The two protagonists, Catalina and Aaron, both have very strong yet different personalities. Catalina has a vibrant, sunshiny personality, while Aaron is the typical grumpy and intimidating man who is very guarded about his feelings. Catalina desperately needs a date to her sister’s wedding in Spain, given that her white lie about her American boyfriend has spiraled out of control. In the end, grumpy Aaron steps in to save the day, and she realizes he might not be as bad as she thought he was. Despite their contrasting personalities, their interest in one another is obvious through their workplace banter and undeniable chemistry. The slow buildup of their relationship and the way Aaron treats Catalina is my favorite part of the book. Overall, this is definitely one of the most engaging books I have read. I really enjoyed it and would definitely re-read it. I recommend it to everyone who likes cheesy romance novels.