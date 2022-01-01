“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reed ★★★★★

Hollywood movie icon Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to tell all the fascinating details and truths of her glamorous and iconic life, but when she chooses an amateur magazine reporter Monique Grant for the job, everyone is left astounded by the peculiar choice. Why her? Of course, Grant is also shocked but decides to take on the wonderful opportunity to possibly jump-start her career. She listens intently as Hugo tells her fascinating life story, in which she moved to Los Angeles but eventually decided to leave show business, friendships, and her seven husbands along the way. Hugo’s tale is one of ruthless ambition, friendship and passionate love. As Hugo’s story nears its end, it is obvious how her life intersects with Grant’s in a tragic and irreversible way.

Taylor Jenkins Reed’s talent to write simply about two very complex and real characters never fails to charm. This is definitely one of my favorite books of all time, and I don’t give many books a complete five-star rating. “Seven Husbands” lives up to all the hype it has been getting on social media in the past few months. Hugo is one of the most compelling characters I have ever read. Her story is so real — not even for a moment do you remember that she is a fictional character. Her character is very morally gray; she does some wonderful things and some awful ones, but she is still confident enough to acknowledge all of them. The plot of this book doesn’t do it justice. The story is so much more than a lesson about Hugo’s life through her marriages. It overlaps and wonderfully tackles so many other contemporary issues such as LGBTQIA+ rights, cultural identity, marriage, love, divorce and abuse. Reading her story made me feel emotions that I wasn’t prepared to feel — this is one of the few books that has left me destroyed and sobbing at the end. This is one of the few books that completely transports you to its fictional world and will keep your attention from the first page until the very last one. I normally stick to just romance novels, but this story is one that needs to be experienced.