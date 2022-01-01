“The Cheat Sheet” by Sarah Adams ★★★★

“The Cheat Sheet” has one of my favorite tropes — “friends to lovers” — that I haven’t read too much of in recently trending books. It also has one of my other favorite tropes: fake dating. Like a lot of other books by Sarah Adams, this book is written in dual perspectives, so we get to go inside the minds of both Bree Camden and Nathan Donelson. It is obvious from the first page that Camden feels a little more than friendship for her childhood best friend — and now leading quarterback — Donelson. Not too far into the book, it is revealed that Donelson has been head over heels for Camden and would do anything for her. Donelson grew up in a home where it was a requirement to be successful and tends to overwork himself, but Camden can always see him for the person he is — generous and endlessly supportive. While reading, you know that Donelson and Camden are in love with each other, but they don’t know it yet. Both of the characters are goofy, real and simple but so lovable. It makes the book so fun and easy to read. One of my favorite aspects of this book is how Adams addresses mental health –specifically anxiety. I was left with a smile on my face and a warm, fuzzy feeling in my heart when I was done with this book, and I would definitely recommend it to others!