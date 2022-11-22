‘We have work to do:’ Campus Climate Survey data released

Fifty-five percent of Wake Forest undergraduate and graduate students reported experiencing at least one incident of sexual misconduct, according to the total sample gathered by the Campus Climate Survey Report, conducted in the spring of 2022. The results of the survey were released to students, faculty and staff at forums last week. Undergraduate women and transgender, genderqueer, questioning and non-binary (TGQN) students reported the highest rates of sexual misconduct, with the most common experiences being sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact.

What is the Campus Climate Survey? The Campus Climate Survey was announced on Nov. 21 by the administration. Following stakeholder meetings to discuss survey design, the survey was sent out to students on March 15, 2022. Data was collected through April 18. Throughout May and June, the data was cleaned and prepared for analysis by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago. The NORC analysis was completed between July and October. The administration of the survey was advised by the Sexual Assault Prevention, Support, and Accountability Committee (SAPSA). This is a sub-committee of the Student Government, founded in October 2021 as an executive advisory board to the Student Body President. Though formally affiliated with the Student Government, students are not required to be a part of Student Government to become a member of the committee.

The online survey was designed to provide insight into the prevalence of sexual misconduct at Wake Forest. It was sent to 7,357 undergraduate and graduate students and received a 38% response rate. The executive summary of the Campus Climate Survey can be found on the Sexual Misconduct Survey webpage.

Statistical weighting was used to correct for non-response and to ensure that the results were reflective of the student body demographics. The demographic profile of the survey respondents were not published.

The available survey data did not differentiate between students involved in Greek life and those that were not.

According to Jackson Buttler, Wake Forest Student Government Speaker of the House, this decision was made because “this is not a Greek vs. non-Greek issue.”

He continued: “Sexual violence touches every single student on this campus in some way, shape or form so differentiating between these groups would likely not provide much additional information and may serve as a means to unintentionally other or devalue the experiences of students who may not fall into one group or another.”

In the survey, sexual misconduct was defined as being one of four incidents: sexual harassment, stalking, unwanted sexual contact and intimate partner violence. Findings showed that most sexual misconduct occurs between Wake Forest students in on- or off-campus residential locations. The report showed that levels of sexual misconduct at Wake Forest were comparable to other universities, according to a comparison to the Association of American Universities (AAU) Campus Climate Survey — a multi-institution study of sexual misconduct on college campuses — that served as the basis for Wake Forest’s Campus Climate Survey.

Dr. Emily Palmieri is a licensed clinical mental health counselor and the director of the Safe Office. Upon seeing the results, she said that she was not surprised as Wake Forest’s numbers were comparable to other universities that have been surveyed like this. She also noted while the survey garnered a good response rate, the numbers may actually be higher due to underreporting.

“As somebody who works in a confidential role, and in keeping with what we know to be true about interpersonal violence numbers, there’s always going to be some under reporting, simply because a lot of people who have experienced harm may not be inclined to be ready to engage with the material yet,” Palmieri said. “And that was completely on par with what we would have expected as well. I was really grateful that we got the response rate that we did, and I do think it was a good sample size. The information that was gathered was really helpful.”

The survey found that undergraduate and graduate women were more likely to have experienced any incident of sexual misconduct than men. Multiracial women reported the highest rates across all four types of sexual misconduct incidents. TGQN students were not included in the significance testing to examine cross-group differences because of the smaller size of the TGQN sample size. However, previous research indicates that TGQN students also experience significantly higher victimization rates compared to men.

“I was disheartened to see the extent to which traditionally marginalized groups reported experiencing at least one instance of sexual misconduct at the highest rates in comparison to the rest of the student body,” Buttler said. “This underlines the importance of connecting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts to this work.”

Additionally, TGQN students were not separated by graduate and undergraduate classification. According to Vice President for Campus Life Dr. Shea Kidd Brown, this was to preserve confidentiality as this population made up a small percentage of respondents. Sixty-six percent of these respondents reported having experienced at least one incident of sexual misconduct.