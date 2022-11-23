The university’s next steps

The university is looking to take steps to educate the student body on safe sexual practices and consent.

“The Title IX Office is working with Vice President Kidd Brown to solicit ideas from students and work towards meaningful peer education opportunities for our campus community,” Casseus said. “We are also excited to start partnering with our new staff member, Hannah Dean, the Interpersonal Violence Prevention Coordinator.”

“Now that we have the data, the work truly begins,” Buttler said. “We now have the ability to truly signal the magnitude of this issue and prioritize this work moving forward to…[create] a campus environment that is centered around student safety and survivor support.

In the summary of the survey, NORC suggested next steps to the Wake Forest community. Among them were an expansion of the university’s outreach and awareness-raising efforts across campus; improvement upon trainings for consent and how to combat rape culture; and having on and off campus residential housing staff complete additional trainings around how to prevent sexual assault and support survivors of sexual assault.

Another survey will be sent to the student body in four years. The university will be hosting “Consent Con,” a campus-wide conference in February 2023. The university plans to conduct another survey about sexual misconduct on campus in the next four years. Resources regarding sexual misconduct can be found at the Safe Office, the Title IX office, the Counseling Center and University Police.