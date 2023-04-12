Reflecting the times

As soon as I entered J.D. Wilson’s home, I could tell he is a man who loves art. Small sculptures sat on shelves, and large paintings hung on the walls. He proudly displays his grandchildren’s crafts around the dining room. A cardboard cutout of a woman sat on one of the chairs at the table. Yes, a cardboard woman.

I found it odd when I first entered the dining room, then I learned the story. It was a cutout of his wife’s best friend, Frances. Wilson gave it to his wife as a gift before her college reunion so that Frances, who couldn’t travel to the reunion, could be in the photographs. I didn’t know you could show love through a cardboard cutout, but now I do.

I spoke with Wilson over lunch in his Winston-Salem home a couple of months ago. When I told people I was working on a story about Wake Forest art, they said, “talk to J.D. Wilson.” A 1969 graduate of Wake Forest, he is a stalwart supporter of the Wake Forest art collection and a big name in the Winston-Salem creative economy, serving on the Board of Trustees for the Creative Center of North Carolina.

For Wilson, art can be beauty, gift, keepsake and utility. Even the plates for our lunch were painted in bright primary colors.

In the middle of our meal, Wilson sprang up from his seat to retrieve something. I waited for him, staring at the art around his home and making awkward eye contact with cardboard Frances.

When he returned, he placed an event program on the table.

“I found this while going through some stuff we had at storage,” he said. “This is the program, the physical program, from that collection that I saw that first opened my eyes to the world of art and the importance of art.”

Wilson was referring to an exhibit of the art bought on the first Wake Forest University student art buying trip in 1963. Four years later, Wilson went on a buying trip himself.

“My father taught me that, anything that’s important, write the date on it,” Wilson told me.

Sure enough, he flipped to the back of the program where “September 15, 1964,” was written in pencil. It was a day Wilson will never forget — one that turned him into a lifelong lover and supporter of the arts.