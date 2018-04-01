Chance the Rapper Named Commencement Speaker

Wake Forest University announced today, April 1, that popular musician and philanthropist, Chance the Rapper, will be the Commencement Speaker for the 2018 Graduating Class. The Commencement Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 21 at 9 a.m. for graduating students and their guests.

Chance the Rapper is known for his popular hits “No Problem,” “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” “Same Drugs,” “Juke Jam” and others. Many consider his album “Coloring Book” to be a defining album for the millennium generation. He is also a prominent philanthropist, most recognized for his work with communities and schools in his hometown of Chicago.

For these reasons, Chance the Rapper will also be performing a short concert at the end of the Commencement Ceremony free of charge for all graduating students and their families to celebrate their achievements. He will be performing songs from “Coloring Book” as well as new singles yet unheard by the public. This is unusual for traditional Wake Forest Commencement Ceremonies, as neither Stephen Colbert nor John Meecham performed concerts for their audiences.

The class of 2018 can thank President Nathan Hatch, a dear friend of Chance the Rapper’s, for making this possible. President Hatch and Chance the Rapper formed a close friendship while Hatch took last summer off to pursue a career in rap and wanted to learn from the best in the industry. During this time, he befriended and learned everything he knew from Chance the Rapper (their co-op can be found on Spotify).

Other students and faculty members interested in attending the ceremony can put their names into a lottery to hear Chance the Rapper’s speech and post-ceremony concert, but spaces are limited.

Happy April Fools!