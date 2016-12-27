Other Articles From This Issue
On cold, bleak, tired days, most people seek warmth, community and comfort. For the past 56 years, Wake Forest’s annual Lovefeast has served as exactly that — as a beloved tradition to r
Sometimes, the hardest people to buy gifts for are the people to whom you’re closest: your family.
Wake Forest leads Temple 31-10 at the end of the first half. Below we break down the first and second quarters:
Wake Forest hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2011. Long a laughingstock of the ACC, the Demon Deacons will be looking to change the narrative today, as they will take on the No. 24 Temple Owls in the Northrop Grumman Milita
Despite the freezing temperatures on Tuesday night, student’s hearts were warmed at the annual Lighting of the Quad.
