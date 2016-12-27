Sports
Military Bowl at the half: Wake Forest leads Temple 31-10
By · December 27, 2016
Wake Forest leads Temple 31-10 at the end of the first half. Below we break down the first and second quarters:
Sports
Wake Forest fans looking forward to today’s game
By · December 27, 2016
Wake Forest hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2011. Long a laughingstock of the ACC, the Demon Deacons will be looking to change the narrative today, as they will take on the No. 24 Temple Owls in the Northrop Grumman Milita
News
Students celebrate the lighting of the quad
By · December 8, 2016
Despite the freezing temperatures on Tuesday night, student’s hearts were warmed at the annual Lighting of the Quad.