"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Student Government announces 2024 election results

New officers will begin their term on May 1
Maddie Stopyra, Editor-In-Chief
April 10, 2024
(Courtesy of Wake Forest Student Government)
(Courtesy of Wake Forest Student Government)

Student Government announced the results of the 2024 Student Government elections at approximately  12:57 p.m. on April 10. Here are the results, according to the Student Government Instagram. 

President: Hannah Elluru (‘25)

Speaker of the House: Wyatt Strassmann (‘25) 

Treasurer: Shelby Balmer (‘25)

Story continues below advertisement

Secretary: Bayla Sheshadri (‘25)

Class of 2025 Senators: 

  • Lillie Davenport
  • Maureen Murray
  • Stella Ross

Class of 2026 Senators:

  • Salvatore Cascio
  • Nandini Dube
  • Theresa Murphy 
  • Samantha Servin 
  • Amaya Williams 

Class of 2027 Senators: 

  • Hailey Auster 
  • Ayden Boucher
  • Maddox Braue
  • Jazlynn Carela 
  • Mary Brooks Hall
  • Cate Hardin
  • Emily Kilgallen
  • Kevin Lee 
  • Thomas Long
  • Gray Lowder 
  • Evan Lichtenstein 
  • Carter McDonald 
  • Camille Rogers 
  • Hanna Shakarov
  • Jaxson Williams

The new executive officers and senators will begin their term on May 1. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Wake Forest sophomore dies after suffering complications from a blood clot
Wake Forest sophomore dies after suffering complications from a blood clot
Candidates for treasurer Shelby Balmer and Micah Bozkurtian participate in the Student Government debate. (Courtesy of Alexandra Meier)
Candidates expand on their platforms at Student Government debate
A 1.35-mile-long stretch of Polo Road between its intersections with University Parkway and Ransom Road — which runs along Wake Forest’s campus — will see upgrades to pedestrian safety, including the addition of pedestrian and vehicle signals and the construction of a new sidewalk.
Winston-Salem City Council approves Polo Road improvement project
Voting for Student Government will open on The Link at 12 p.m. on April 9 and students can cast their votes until 11:59 a.m. on April 10. (Courtesy of Student Government)
Campaigning begins for 2024 Student Government elections
On Saturday, March 30, 2024, the Hindu Student Association (HSA) and the South Asian Student Association (SASA) hosted a Holi spring festival of colors celebration on Manchester Plaza. The event began with offerings of food and a variety of performances, followed by the first colors being thrown into the air by all.
Blossoming in color: Wake Forest celebrates Holi
Stein is set to face off against Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, whose inflammatory rhetoric has made the race one of the most closely watched going into the fall. (Courtesy of Josh Stein for North Carolina)
Josh Stein pitches his vision for North Carolina
About the Contributor
Maddie Stopyra, Editor-in-Chief
Maddie is a junior from Rural Hall, N.C. majoring in English and minoring in journalism and psychology. Outside of the OGB, she is also a member of the campus a cappella group Minor Variation. In her free time, you can find her reading novels and going to coffee shops with friends.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *