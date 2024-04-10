Student Government announces 2024 election results

Student Government announced the results of the 2024 Student Government elections at approximately 12:57 p.m. on April 10. Here are the results, according to the Student Government Instagram.
President: Hannah Elluru (‘25)
Speaker of the House: Wyatt Strassmann (‘25)
Treasurer: Shelby Balmer (‘25)
Secretary: Bayla Sheshadri (‘25)
Class of 2025 Senators:
- Lillie Davenport
- Maureen Murray
- Stella Ross
Class of 2026 Senators:
- Salvatore Cascio
- Nandini Dube
- Theresa Murphy
- Samantha Servin
- Amaya Williams
Class of 2027 Senators:
- Hailey Auster
- Ayden Boucher
- Maddox Braue
- Jazlynn Carela
- Mary Brooks Hall
- Cate Hardin
- Emily Kilgallen
- Kevin Lee
- Thomas Long
- Gray Lowder
- Evan Lichtenstein
- Carter McDonald
- Camille Rogers
- Hanna Shakarov
- Jaxson Williams
The new executive officers and senators will begin their term on May 1.