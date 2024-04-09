Wake Forest sophomore dies after suffering complications from a blood clot

Wake Forest sophomore Janey Thompson died after suffering complications from a blood clot on April 9, according to a campus-wide email sent on behalf of President Susan Wente and Vice President for Campus Life Shea Kidd Brown.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Janey’s family and fellow students, as well as faculty and staff who knew Janey,” the email reads. “She was a biophysics major and a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She played club basketball and was a Deacon sports fan.”

Davis Chapel is open now to any Wake Forest community member and will open tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. Counselors and chaplains will be present.

As information becomes available, the university will communicate details about services honoring Thompson. Wente and Kidd Brown encouraged students to care for themselves and each other, emphasizing the importance of community.

“Each of us is affected by loss in different ways, and there is no right way to grieve,” the email reads. “We encourage you to take care of yourselves and your fellow Deacs during this difficult time. In moments like this, our close-knit community becomes even more important.”

Wake Forest community members can call 336-758-CARE to connect with resources. An additional list of resources is available at we.wfu.edu. The Employee Assistance Program is available to faculty and staff at 336-716-5493.