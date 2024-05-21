"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
'Covers the campus like the magnolias'
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

The Class of 2024 graduates

For many graduates, this marks their first in-person graduation ceremony
Breanna Laws, Managing Editor
May 21, 2024
The+Wake+Forest+Undergraduate+Class+of+2024+graduated+on+Monday%2C+May+20.
Breanna Laws
The Wake Forest Undergraduate Class of 2024 graduated on Monday, May 20.

The Wake Forest Class of 2024 turned their tassels and welcomed a new chapter of their lives on the morning of May 20.

For many graduates, the 2024 commencement ceremony was a once-in-a-lifetime event, with many of them never having a high school graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wake Forest President Susan Wente remarked on the graduates’ perseverance throughout their unusual academic journey.

“Yes, you began your college experience during a global crisis, but more importantly, you persevered and found innovative ways to navigate through it and to get to today,” Wente said. “You deserve this morning — this day — and I encourage you to cherish every single moment of it.”

She concluded: “Be courageous; be confident; you have what you need. Go and do good as you experience this very special day … [and] know that Wake Forest will never leave you.”

Story continues below advertisement

In her address, commencement speaker and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mandy Cohen spoke to the University’s motto — Pro Humanitate.

“It can be really, really hard to live pro humanitate today,” Cohen said. “We see evidence of that all over the world right now. Having good intentions doesn’t mean much without action.”

She left graduates with this piece of advice: “… In this increasingly complex world that makes it too easy to believe the illusion that we live in a binary world of us and them, I hope you will recommit to the school’s motto as you leave your college days behind. Show up and see people — all people — listen, seek understanding … [and] take the time to understand the other person’s why.”

Former Student Body President and Class of 2024 graduate Jackson Buttler emphasized that, while this graduating class faced many challenges, it is not these challenges that define their journey at Wake Forest. 

“I could very easily stand here before you all and use this platform to talk about the challenges that we faced because there have been a lot,” Buttler said. “… Of course, those challenges are what have made our class so unique, but they certainly do not define us, nor do they define our four years here.”

He continued: “Our class is a history-making one — not because we entered college during a global pandemic but because we’ve achieved incredible things.”

The university’s 36 retiring faculty members were also honored during the ceremony. Two honorary doctoral degrees were awarded to Cohen and Rev. Gary Dorrien.

As their time at Wake Forest comes to a close, this year’s graduates depart from the University ready to face anything life throws at them. With the tossing of hats, the Wake Forest Class of 2024 welcomes their future with open arms.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus News
This afternoons protest evolved into an encampment.
Live updates: Pro-Palestinian protest on Hearn Plaza evolves into encampment
Schifrin was invited back to Wake Forest due to popular demand from donors.
PBS Foreign Correspondent Nick Schifrin discusses global conflict and reporting with empathy
Leaders from Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), Baptist Student Union (BSU) and Episcopal Student Fellowship (ESF) spoke at the Faith Forum.
Faith Forum brings a Christian perspective to the conversation about the Israel-Hamas war
President of the Muslim Student Association addresses the crowd as they gather at the Manchester plaza to celebrate the breaking of the Ramadan fast on April 2nd, 2024 at sundown.
Annual Fast-A-Thon brings students and community together
Wake Forest sophomore dies after suffering complications from a blood clot
Wake Forest sophomore dies after suffering complications from a blood clot
A 1.35-mile-long stretch of Polo Road between its intersections with University Parkway and Ransom Road — which runs along Wake Forest’s campus — will see upgrades to pedestrian safety, including the addition of pedestrian and vehicle signals and the construction of a new sidewalk.
Winston-Salem City Council approves Polo Road improvement project
More in News
(Courtesy of Wake Forest Student Government)
Student Government announces 2024 election results
Candidates for treasurer Shelby Balmer and Micah Bozkurtian participate in the Student Government debate. (Courtesy of Alexandra Meier)
Candidates expand on their platforms at Student Government debate
Voting for Student Government will open on The Link at 12 p.m. on April 9 and students can cast their votes until 11:59 a.m. on April 10. (Courtesy of Student Government)
Campaigning begins for 2024 Student Government elections
On Saturday, March 30, 2024, the Hindu Student Association (HSA) and the South Asian Student Association (SASA) hosted a Holi spring festival of colors celebration on Manchester Plaza. The event began with offerings of food and a variety of performances, followed by the first colors being thrown into the air by all.
Blossoming in color: Wake Forest celebrates Holi
Stein is set to face off against Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, whose inflammatory rhetoric has made the race one of the most closely watched going into the fall. (Courtesy of Josh Stein for North Carolina)
Josh Stein pitches his vision for North Carolina
Lee Sasi is pictured with members of Wake Forest Jewish Life – (from left to right) Ella Sadikman, Austin Margol, Andrew Orfaly, Shaina Gurevitz, Chloe Mazo, Amit Melchior, Maverik Cortes and Levi Gurevitz. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Chabad)
Wake Forest Chabad and Hillel host Faces of October 7 event
About the Contributor
Breanna Laws
Breanna Laws, Managing Editor
Breanna is a junior from Wilkes County, N.C. majoring in communication and minoring in journalism and linguistics. Outside of the OGB, she is the vice president of the university poetry club, a member of the Setting the Groove tap club and a student advisor. In their free time, you can find them watching horror movies or making a boba run.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *