Winston-Salem City Council approves Polo Road improvement project

Upgrades to pedestrian safety, such as pedestrian and vehicle signals and the construction of a new sidewalk, will be made on Polo Road
Jessica Barry, Contributing Writer
April 8, 2024
Evan Harris
“A 1.35-mile-long stretch of Polo Road between its intersections with University Parkway and Ransom Road — which runs along Wake Forest’s campus — will see upgrades to pedestrian safety, including the addition of pedestrian and vehicle signals and the construction of a new sidewalk.”

The Winston-Salem City Council passed a resolution on Monday, April 1 awarding an over 3 million dollar contract to improve pedestrian infrastructure along Polo Road.   

A 1.35-mile-long stretch of Polo Road between its intersections with University Parkway and Ransom Road — which runs along Wake Forest’s campus — will see upgrades to pedestrian safety, including the addition of pedestrian and vehicle signals and the construction of a new sidewalk. The corridor will also see new traffic islands, traffic signs, repaving and improvements to erosion control and stormwater drainage.

Part of the $3,478,778.75 project includes $380,000 that will be reallocated from a previously passed Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements project. The Project Budget Ordinance was originally approved on June 20, 2023.

The improvement project is designed by HDR, Inc., an employee-owned design and engineering corporation.

After two rounds of advertising, a bid for completing the improvement project was received from Atlantic Contracting Company of Greensboro, N.C. on Feb. 15 for $3,478,778.75. A contract will be awarded to Atlantic Contracting Company in that amount, executed by the City Manager and City Clerk on behalf of the City of Winston-Salem. 

Atlantic Contracting Company agreed to the specifications of subcontracting goals set by the City: they will subcontract 11% of the contract with minority-owned businesses and 7% of the contract with women-owned businesses.

The resolution comes a month after the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation constructed a crosswalk at the intersection of Long Drive and University Parkway. The Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) reported that over the last five years, there have been two traffic accidents at the intersection. 

The initial round of bidding closed on Jan. 25 — just one day before the accident on Jan 26. Bidding was reopened on Feb. 15 when Atlantic Contracting subsequently made their winning offer. 

City Council did not respond to the Old Gold & Black’s request for comment.

Students voiced their support for the improvements, citing continued safety concerns. Freshman Julia Davis cited the stretch of Polo Rd. that does not have sidewalks as a needed improvement. 

“I think they should add better sidewalks, so there are better places for the pedestrians to walk instead of on the actual road,” freshman Julia Davis said.

Another freshman, Clio Rao, stated that prioritizing safety is critical in any city. 

“I think that putting up legislation that goes toward promoting safety is a good move for Winston-Salem… and I think it’s an overdue initiative.”
