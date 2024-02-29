According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, over the last five years, there have been two traffic accidents at the intersection between University Parkway and Long Drive.
Evan Harris

Crosswalk construction begins at University Parkway and Long Drive

The new crosswalk will include ADA compliant ramps and timing adjustments to the traffic signals
Skyler Villamar-Jones, Senior Writer
February 29, 2024

The Winston-Salem Department of Transportation has begun construction of a pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Long Drive and University Parkway on Feb. 13 with the hopes of improving student safety. 

“I’m really happy to see that [the North Carolina Department of Transportation] is finally taking action on this issue,” Student Government President Jackson Buttler said in a statement via email. “After over a decade of advocating for this and far too many student injuries, I am optimistic that these measures will mitigate the risks for students and those living in our surrounding community.

The Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) reported that over the last five years, there have been two traffic accidents at the intersection. The most recent accident took place on Jan. 26. 

“[University Parkway] is a very well-circulated area, especially at night, and people aren’t always paying attention when crossing the street,” sophomore Celeste Lynch said. “Especially since a lot of people don’t have cars and can’t drive, it’s important to keep students safe when they walk.”

Junior Will Treiman also voiced his support for the crosswalk’s construction.

“Every Friday night students cross University Parkway, and the majority of the time, everyone is safe,” Treiman said. “However, my first time crossing that road, it was very clear, to me and my friends, that it was a massive liability that was begging for an injury to happen. I’m glad the crosswalk is being put in; it is far overdue.”

According to Inside WFU, the crosswalk will include the following features:

  • Pedestrian signals to cross University Parkway
  • Pedestrian crossing warning signs for drivers
  • High performance/visibility crosswalk markings
  • A crossing island that has Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps
  • Timing adjustments made to the traffic signals at the intersection to give pedestrians ample time to cross

Wake Forest University’s Chief of Police Regina Lawson said that implementing other crosswalks in high-traffic areas around campus has been successful — and she hopes this to be as well. Two mid-block crossings have been constructed around campus: one on Reynolda Road between Reynolda House and Graylyn Estate, and the other on Polo Road — connecting the main campus to Campus Gardens and the sophomore parking lot. 

“The number one concern for University police is the safety and security of the Wake Forest community,” Lawson said. “The new University Parkway crosswalk on Long Drive will provide increased pedestrian safety for students, faculty and staff, as have the mid-block crossings on Reynolda Road and Polo Road.”

Sophomore Marley Schwarz emphasized how the crosswalk will make it easier for the high volumes of students who are crossing University Parkway. 

“I definitely think that this crosswalk is going to be safer and more positive to the Winston-Salem area,” Schwarz said. “As a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and as someone who does frequently need to cross the intersection at University Parkway, I have seen innumerable students brazenly run across the road at all hours of the night. If not to keep us safer from running into traffic, the crosswalk will definitely be a more effective signal for cars to stop and to be wary of pedestrians, which will be absolutely beneficial.”

Construction of the crosswalk is expected to take two weeks to complete.

