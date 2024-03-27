Annual Wake ‘N Shake event raises over $313,000 to support cancer research

Wake Forest students gathered together on March 23 to host the 19th annual Wake ‘N Shake — a 12-hour dance marathon held to raise money for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Since 2005, Wake Forest University students have remained committed to maintaining the tradition of Wake ‘N Shake. This year, over 1,600 participants registered to lend their support to a meaningful cause and worked together to raise $313,052.41 — surpassing their goal of $250,000.

“I didn’t expect this many people and this much energy,” Grace Kotchen, sophomore and member of the Morale Committee said. “I came to Wake ‘N Shake because we all know someone who has dealt with cancer, and I dance for my grandfather whom I never met.”

Every dollar raised is donated to the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund, named after the Chicago Bears running back and Wake Forest alum Brian Piccolo. Beloved student and athlete, Piccolo left a lasting legacy on the Wake Forest community before joining the Chicago Bears in 1965. Just four years after his career began, Piccolo was diagnosed with embryonal cell carcinoma and passed away on June 16, 1970. In 1980, Wake Forest students established the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund in honor of Piccolo.

Wake N’ Shake is one of several events that contribute to the fund, which supports the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center — one of the most advanced cancer treatment facilities in the nation.

On the day of this year’s Wake ‘N Shake, a gymnasium in the Wake Forest Sutton Center was designed around the theme “Mission to a Cure.” Students were invited to dance, participate in activities like tug of war and pieing, purchase clothing at a pop-up thrift show and watch the Wake Forest hip-hop dance troupe Momentum and the Melodeacs — a Wake Forest acapella group — perform. Students also had the opportunity to listen to five Champion Speakers, all of whom have been impacted by cancer: Junius Nottingham, Dr. Elizabeth Pacheco Rose, Dr. Soo Kang, Ryder Solberg ‘27 and Angelina Remnek ‘24.

In addition to all those who danced, members of the event’s Executive Board and Morale Committee played a role in bringing the annual celebration to life through their planning and commitment to keeping participants engaged throughout the entire 12 hours.

Sophie Baltzan, a member of the Executive Board, explained how the event is very important to many students because of its contribution to cancer research.

“I was dancing for my Nana and Aunt Char, but [also] just for everyone out there who has had a family member or close relation fight through cancer,” Baltzan said. “The proceeds of the event are put towards cancer research. Cancer takes so many lives every year of people we love, and it’s just not fair.”

Michael Phenneger, a junior and member of the Executive Board, noted how Wake ‘N Shake is a meaningful opportunity for participants because it provides students with the opportunity to make a difference on campus.

“The main reason that I got involved [with Wake ‘N Shake] was that, during my junior year, my grandmother was diagnosed with cancer, and I felt like I couldn’t do anything to help her since she was up in Pennsylvania,” Phenneger said. “Being on exec has been my way of making a difference and helping even though there was so much distance between us. Unfortunately, she has lost her battle to cancer, but the work that I’m doing through Wake ‘N Shake will help other families being affected by cancer.”

Baltzan also reflected on the event’s success.

“It’s truly such an impactful experience for everyone involved,” she said. “It’s so rewarding that we beat our goal for donations by substantial amounts.”