Get Off the Rack, and on the runway!

Beza Zelalem, Staff Columnist
April 18, 2024
Ella Klein

This past Friday, the Wayward Fashion executive board (including myself) stopped by Off The Rack to pick out clothing and accessories for our upcoming annual Spring Fashion Show.

Off The Rack is a small vintage clothing store located in Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District. 

Here you’ll find the epitome of streetwear. Off The Rack has it all: graphic t-shirts, jorts, overalls and trucker hats –– just to name a few. Most of their clothes run large, making the perfect store to create an oversized look. 

During my trip to Off The Rack, I was joined by my fellow executive (exec) members, Abby McCabe and Mwinso Denkabe. Every semester, Wayward hosts a fashion show, highlighting local vintage and sustainable businesses. Through them, we met the owners Toby Lemley and Fabio Sandoval. 

Lemly and Sandoval graciously allowed us to sift through their newly released items, which were primarily a wide selection of summer clothing in preparation for the warm weather — some of which we picked out for the runway. 

Our fashion show is meant to emphasize that thrifting and creativity is the hottest new thing, so we went into the experience with an open mind, selecting pieces in spite of the trends. I can’t reveal too much about what we found — you’ll have to come to the show to see the cool items we picked out!

The models will be showcasing both clothing from the vendors we’re working with and thrifted pieces from the exec members personal closets. 

At the end of the fashion show, Wayward will host a market showcasing a variety of Winston-Salem vendors. There will be small vendors like the previously highlighted Finders Keepers, with larger suppliers like Off The Rack also present.

I encourage you to show up and enjoy the awesome secondhand outfits we’ve put together, a lovely curated playlist and an exciting thrifting adventure with some of my favorite vintage vendors. The event will be full of good vibes –– you might even get some fashion inspiration from the looks on display!

Be sure to visit Off the Rack’s booth to peruse their selection, or stop by the next time you’re in downtown. When you come to the market, be sure to thrift mindfully, and not just shopping for the trends!
