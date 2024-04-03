"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
Old Gold & Black
Stop playing it safe and visit the bins

Beza Zelalem, Staff Columnist
April 3, 2024
Stop+playing+it+safe+and+visit+the+bins
Ella Klein

Hello my thrifty friends! For those of you tuning in this week, I feel the need to make a quick PSA.

I’ve heard throughout my time at Wake Forest that many people think thrifting is dirty and unsanitary. I’m not sure why this misconception is being spread around — I can assure you thrifting is a safe, sustainable practice. News flash: you can simply wash the clothes! 

Wash them twice if it’ll make you feel better.

My advice is to get over your fear of used clothes and get some hands-on experience. To truly conquer your qualms, dive right in the deep end and visit your nearest Goodwill bins. This can be a bit more intimidating than simply frequenting your nearest vintage store, where everything is neatly organized on racks and already curated to fit what’s trendy. 

The bins are where you truly get to experience thrifting at its greatest. Sifting through all kinds of items and experimenting with various styles creates a thrifters high like no other. I’ve personally found some of my absolute favorite pieces from the bins. Does it take more effort? Yes, but it’s all the more rewarding! 

If you’re truly worried about cleanliness, here’s a tip from me: take a pair of gloves! Doing this will ensure you stay clean while digging, if that’s a true concern of yours.

I remember my first time at a Goodwill bin store. To be completely transparent, I was overwhelmed by the piles of clothes. However, this feeling soon faded as I found my first gem. Since then, the thrill of finding a unique piece after some meticulous digging hasn’t gotten old. There’s never a dull moment when you’re at the bins.

If you need more incentive than the opportunity to find one-of-a-kind pieces, everything you buy is priced by the pound, which is one of the cheapest ways to get cute clothes around.

I advise you all to stop being scared and take the plunge. I can assure you that you won’t regret it, especially if you grab an iced coffee and some friends beforehand!
