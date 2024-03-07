"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Secondhand stories

Finder’s keepers, thrifting is cheaper
Beza Zelalem, Senior Columist
March 7, 2024
“When thrifting, take your time to really consider what speaks to your individuality.”

Hello again, my fellow sustainable fashion lovers! I hope you got a chance to visit Happy Hour and Major Tomms –– this week I have an exciting new thrift store ready for you all.

The next vintage shop on my list is Finders Keepers, located in a charming booth inside the vintage and handmade emporium, Design Archives. The owner, Riley Phillips, has curated a to-die-for selection of unique, quirky and charming pieces. 

This past weekend, I stopped by her pop-up booth at Winston-Salem’s Vintage Show, which has been held annually in March at Wise Man Brewing. The clothing is the perfect blend of coquette and Y2K, showcasing trendy, distinct styles and patterns. From gorgeous corsets to slip dresses to handbags, there was a plethora of items to fit almost any vintage shopper.  I picked up a darling ‘90s-inspired top covered with groovy grandma-esque patterns. 

Before I go, I’ll leave you with my personal second hand shopping tips!  Even though through  thrifting we are minimizing our carbon footprint, it’s important to remember that overconsumption, even when buying secondhand, is extremely harmful. 

When thrifting, take your time to really consider what speaks to your individuality. Can you see yourself wearing it in five years? Are you only interested in buying it only because of what’s trending? Sometimes it’s worth it to walk away from an item, think about it and then come back –– just to make sure it wasn’t an impulse purchase. 

Thinking deeply about your purchases, second-hand or not, helps put more thought into what you consume. Asking yourself questions about your shopping habits can ensure you pick out quality, timeless and cute pieces — and cut down on your personal waste. Not only does this help prevent overconsumption, but it helps you build an authentic collection of goods that you’re proud of. Plus, you can feel assured knowing that you did so sustainably! 

That’s all the inside scoop I have for now! I’ll see you all next time on Secondhand Stories!

