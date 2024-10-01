Forsyth County organizations aid recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and upstate South Carolina over the weekend after making landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday night. The storm rapidly swept through the southeast and left devastating flooding, landslides, road closures and widespread power outages in its wake.

The storm’s death toll stands at 130 people, and the number is expected to rise as hundreds remain missing. On Tuesday morning, the death toll in North Carolina exceeded 40 people, according to Blue Ridge Public Radio.

As of publication, over 378,000 active power outages have been reported in North Carolina, primarily in the western part of the state, and temporary Starlink cell towers have been installed in some locations. Hundreds of roads remain closed, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has urged drivers to refrain from all non-emergency travel in western North Carolina.

Recovery efforts have begun in North Carolina, and the federal government has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for 25 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This declaration allows Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) aid to be allocated to the region. Search and rescue teams from 18 states are on the ground, and over 400 North Carolina National Guard members have been deployed.

In Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, dozens of non-profit organizations, businesses, schools and churches have set up drop-off donation locations, initiated fundraising efforts and provided volunteer assistance to affected areas.

In an effort to help raise awareness for relief efforts, the Old Gold & Black has compiled a list of local businesses and non-profits in Forsyth County donating proceeds or hosting supply drop-offs and events.

How to help at Wake Forest:

Wake Forest Athletics is accepting drop-off donations at the following sites:

Manchester Athletic Center Lobby

SSPC Lobby – near the Deacon Statue

McCreary Tower, 3rd floor

Bridger Field House, 1st floor

Collecting: trial-sized toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, bar soap, tampons/pads, diapers, wipes, socks, paper towels, buckets, rags, bleach, disinfecting wipes, coolers, batteries, beef jerky, peanut butter, fruit pouches, baby food, flashlights, bottled water and shelf-stable items that don’t require water.

Chaplain’s Emergency Fund:

Wake Forest University is calling for donations to the Chaplain’s Emergency Fund to help students, faculty and staff impacted by Hurricane Helene. Donations can be made here.

Pro Bono Project at Wake Forest University School of Law:

Accepting donations in the law school commons.

Collecting: crackers, peanut butter, jelly, tuna packets, pop-top canned meat, pop-top canned vegetables, pop-top canned fruit, dried fruit, dried milk, baby formula, manual can openers, feminine hygiene products, diapers (baby and adult), hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, trash bags, utility gloves, batteries, flashlights and matches.

The Pro Bono Project at the Wake Forest University School of Law is also urging donations to Hope Mill Inc., Mercy Chefs and the WNC Regional Livestock Center.

More information about Wake Forest University’s Hurricane Helene relief efforts can be found here.

Local businesses donating proceeds:

Coffee shops and bakeries

Chad’s Chai (617 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem)

All profits Monday, Sept. 30 – Friday, Oct. 4 will be donated to the NC Disaster Relief Fund .

Elderflour Baking Company (15 Brookstown Ave. SW, Winston-Salem and 806 North Main St., Mocksville)

Half dozen cookie boxes are available for order here and can be picked up in Winston-Salem or Mocksville on Friday, Oct. 4. All proceeds will be donated to BeLoved Asheville and RoarWNC .

Dough Joe’s (114 Reynolda Village Way, Winston-Salem)

10% of proceeds will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse from Friday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Oct. 6.

Louie and Honey’s Kitchen (401 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem)

Up to $3000 from cinnamon roll proceeds through Saturday, Oct. 5 will be donated to assist in recovery efforts in western North Carolina.

The Good Cakes

A raffle to win an eight-inch milk-and-cookies dome cake is being held through Friday, Oct. 9. All proceeds will be donated to recovery efforts in western NC. Raffle tickets can be purchased by Venmoing $5 to @thegoodcakes.

Pickup at Sayso Coffee, 15 Brookstown Ave., Winston-Salem on Saturday, Oct. 12

Restaurants and food

Mo Empanadas Food Truck

Located at: Innovation Quarter Tuesday, Oct. 1, 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. Cobblestone Farmers Market Saturday, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Latin Fest at Bailey Park Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-10 p.m.

10% of earnings will be donated to MANNA Food Bank in Asheville, North Carolina.

Native Root (400 S Green St., Winston-Salem)

50% of proceeds from the Fireweed Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 9 will be donated to World Central Kitchen. Tickets can be purchased here.

Retail

Southern Home and Kitchen (200 S. Stratford Rd., Winston-Salem)

10% of proceeds through Sunday, Oct. 6 will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse.

Kin and Cottage (608-A Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem)

50% of proceeds from the Blue Ridge Parkway scent will be donated to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief .

Fiddle & Fig Market (107 S. Stratford Rd., Winston-Salem)

10% of sales this week will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse.

The Boho Depot (451 W. End Blvd., Winston-Salem)

10% of all sales from Sept. 29 – Oct. 6 will be donated to Misfit Mountain Animal Rescue .

Local supply drop-off locations:

Winston-Salem:

Second Harvest Foodbank and WXII 12 News (3330 Shorefair Dr.)

Thursday, Oct. 3, 5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Collecting: Paper towels, trash bags, disinfecting cleaners (food safe), peanut butter and jelly (plastic containers only), pop-top complete meals (including soups), pop-top fruits in natural syrup, canned chicken or tuna, individual cereal bowls, family-sized shelf-stable milk. Monetary donations can be made here.

Foothills Brewing Tasting Room (3000 Kimwell Dr.)

Collecting: bottled water, personal hygiene items, feminine hygiene products, non-perishable food, dog/cat food & supplies, diapers/wipes, baby formula, blankets/sleeping bags, cleaning products, batteries & flashlights, reusable bags/trash bags, phone charger, camp stoves & fuel, clothing & shoes and Tylenol/ibuprofen

Winston-Salem Association of Realtors (195 Executive Park Blvd.)

Collecting: baby formula, diapers, towels, blankets, pillows, toilet paper, soap, shampoo, dog/cat food, cleaning supplies and feminine hygiene products

Goler Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church (3894 Northampton Dr.)

3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1

Collecting for A.M.E. Zion churches in Asheville and Hendersonville: food that can be eaten without requiring cooking, paper products (paper towels, cups and plates), plastic utensils, charcoal, lighter fluid, sterno cooking fuel cans, lighters, chips, fruit, nuts, tuna, mayo, hand can openers, can meat, crackers, peanut butter, jelly, bread, flashlights and batteries

Fiddle and Fig Market (107 S. Stratford Rd.)

Collecting for Operation Airdrop : sports drinks (powdered packets), hydration packs (powder form), baby wipes, diapers (adults and children), baby formula, bug spray, sunscreen, plastic utensils, manual can opener, trash bags (13 gallon or contractor bags), nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies, plastic sheeting/tarps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries/sanitation items, pet food (dog and cat), hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes, feminine hygiene products, heavy-duty work gloves and socks of all sizes (unopened)

Synergy WS (905 Broad St. Unit 113)

Collecting: non-perishable foods, baby formula, diapers and baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, heavy duty work gloves, cleaning supplies, plastic sheets and tarps, socks of all sizes (unopened), toothpaste and toothbrushes, plastic utensils, manual can openers and trash bags (13 gallon)

Fiddlin Fish Brewery, Celestial Wellness and Broad Branch Distillery (772 Trade St. NW)

Collecting: non-perishable food items and bottled water

Two Cities Church (1001 N Patterson Ave.)

9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and Wednesday, Oct 2.

Collecting: cases of bottled water, packages of diapers and non-perishable food items

Forsyth Humane Society (4881 Country Club Rd.)

Collecting: cat food, dog food, and cat crates. Donations can also be made via their Amazon Wishlist .

Emmanuel Baptist Church (1075 Shalimar Dr.)

9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Collecting: water, non-perishable goods, toiletries and cleaning supplies

Howlin’ at the Moon Dog Bakery (1151 Canal Dr. Ste. 103)

Collecting: clothing, paper towels, toilet paper, blankets, towels, canned foods, water, batteries, first aid, diapers, baby formula, dog and cat food and cat litter

Clemmons

West Forsyth High School (1735 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd.)

Main Office, 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 – Friday, Oct. 4

Collecting: bottled water, toilet paper, non-perishable food, toiletry items, cleaning supplies, diapers, wipes and paper products

River Oaks Community Church (1855 Lewisville-Clemmons Rd.)

Kid’s ROCC Lobby, Monday, Sept. 29-Thursday, Oct. 3

Collecting: water bottles, water jugs, canned food, toilet paper, snack foods, paper products, flashlights, batteries, hand sanitizer and candles

Lewisville

Galloway Reynolds Community Center (131 Lucy Ln.)

9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 5

Collecting: sports drinks (powdered packets), hydration packs (powder form), baby wipes, diapers (adults and children), baby formula, bug spray, sunscreen, plastic utensils, manual can opener, trash bags (13 gallon or contractor bags), nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies, plastic sheeting/tarps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries/sanitation items, pet food (dog and cat), hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes, feminine hygiene products, heavy-duty work gloves and socks of all sizes (unopened)

Kernersville

Kernersville Fire Station 42 (180 NC Highway 66 S)

8 a.m.-7 p.m. any day

Collecting: storage totes, tarps, brooms, box fans, 5 gallon buckets, Tyvek suits, ear plugs, N95 masks, goggles, gloves, trash bags (13 gallon or contractor bags), bleach, cleaning supplies, water, sports drinks or hydration packets, non-perishable foods, baby wipes, diapers (children and adult), baby formula, toilet paper, paper towels, plastic utensils, manual can opener, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries/sanitary products, pet food, bug spray, hand sanitizers, feminine hygiene products, socks, solar chargers and battery banks

Kernersville Town Hall (134 E Mountain St.)

8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays

Collecting: storage totes, tarps, brooms, box fans, 5 gallon buckets, Tyvek suits, ear plugs, N95 masks, goggles, gloves, trash bags (13 gallon or contractor bags), bleach, cleaning supplies, water, sports drinks or hydration packets, non-perishable foods, baby wipes, diapers (children and adult), baby formula, toilet paper, paper towels, plastic utensils, manual can opener, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries/sanitary products, pet food, bug spray, hand sanitizers, feminine hygiene products, socks, solar chargers and battery banks

Little Brother Brewing (221 North Main St.)

3-8:30 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 5

Collecting: feminine hygiene products, food that doesn’t require can openers, cleaning supplies, baby formula, diapers, anything baby-related, dog food and water

Rural Hall

Rural Hall Fire Department (177 Rural Hall-Germanton Rd.)

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 7-9 p.m. Monday

Collecting: water, Gatorade, baby diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies, dry dog and cat food, flashlights, batteries, monetary donations and first aid supplies

Events:

Boone & Beyond Hurricane Damage Benefit Concert (Incendiary Brewing, 486 N Patterson Ave. #105, Winston-Salem)

Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6-9 p.m.

Performance by Ears to the Ground

Donations of the following items will be accepted at the event: batteries, cat food, litter, dog food, sleeping bags, water purification tablets, diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products.

Night Out for North Carolina

Three Locations: The Porch: 840 Millworks St., Winston-Salem East of Texas: 907 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem Alma Mexicana: 492 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem Camino Bakery: 310 W 4th St., 300 S. Marshall St., and 1 Medical Center Blvd. South Tower, Winston-Salem West End Cafe: 926 W 4th St., Winston-Salem Slappy’s Kitchen: 200 W Acadia Ave., Winston-Salem Village Tavern: 221 Reynolda Village Way and 2000 Griffith Road, Winston-Salem

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5% of profits at each restaurant will be donated to World Central Kitchen to help feed people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

If you know of an organization or business that you believe should be included in this list, please contact Addison Schmidt at [email protected] and provide the organization’s name, the location, the initiative and any other relevant information.

This story was updated at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 to reflect new information.