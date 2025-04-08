"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black
"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Old Gold & Black

Conversation with former EPA administrators inspires action and hope for the future

Gina McCarthy and Janet McCabe refuse to abandon their mission of protecting people and the planet despite EPA cuts
Beza Zelalem and Aria Heyneman
April 8, 2025
Categories:
The rapport between the three former EPA administrators was obvious as they discussed their past and future climate work. (Courtesy of Kate Hanley)

On Tuesday, March 25, the Andrew Sabin Family Center for Environment and Sustainability hosted a conversation with former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrators. 

A packed crowd of students, professors, and community members filled Farrell Hall’s Broyhill Auditorium to hear former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy deliver remarks. She then joined former Deputy EPA Administrator Janet McCabe for a Q&A, moderated by former EPA Acting Deputy Administrator Stan Meiburg, now executive director of the Sabin Center.

Clad in a crisp gingham blazer and speaking in her thick Boston accent, McCarthy immediately captured the audience with humor, realism and an unwavering determination to build a better future. Her energy was both inspiring and refreshing in today’s contentious political climate.

McCarthy, who spent the day engaging with Wake Forest students, opened by praising their sharp insights and tough questions.

Story continues below advertisement

“They [the students] gave me such a feeling that maybe I am underestimating just how quickly we can get our act together in the United States,” she said. “If young people continue to keep stepping up and continue to speak out, I think we have a really good shot at providing our kids a future we can all be proud of.”

The audience erupted in applause, momentarily drowning out the rest of her sentence.

McCarthy didn’t shy away from addressing the challenges facing environmental protection today.

“A lot is happening in our country and the world,” McCarthy said. “We’re dealing with a plethora of confusing—sometimes counterproductive and destabilizing, if not dangerous—announcements from the federal government. It feels like so much is at stake right now for our democracy, health, and wellbeing, and economic and national security.”

Despite these concerns, she remained defiant. “Nothing happening in this administration is going to tell me that we can’t succeed—because we can,” she asserted. “I’m Irish; I will fight to my death. And I may actually have to do that.”

McCarthy expressed deep concern over budget cuts within her “beloved EPA” but encouraged resilience. “Don’t panic. Buckle up,” she said, emphasizing the importance of collective action. She highlighted her work with America Is All In, a climate coalition advocating for policy change, and urged people of all ages to take action.

During the Q&A, McCarthy and McCabe discussed the future of U.S. involvement in international climate talks, how to engage people with differing political views on environmental issues, EPA authority and misinformation. They also discussed the role of state and local agencies in climate action.

McCabe, reflecting on her time in the Obama administration, emphasized local activism: “If the federal government isn’t going to work with us, and if you live in a state where leadership is lacking, go work with the cities, towns, counties, Boy Scouts, faith communities, and PTAs—who will.”

Meiburg closed the discussion by asking what McCarthy and McCabe would do differently in their careers if given a do-over. McCarthy quipped, “Well, I wouldn’t pick Janet,” sparking laughter from the audience—one of many lighthearted moments that balanced the evening’s serious topics.

McCabe, the more reserved of the two, answered thoughtfully, saying she wished she had built stronger relationships with fellow deputies across state departments.

As the evening concluded, the conversation returned to a theme of hope. “You have to give people something to run to, not just something to be scared of,” McCabe noted.

McCarthy agreed: “If people don’t feel like there’s hope and opportunity for them, then they give up. I’m trying to figure out the balance that gives people hope—and gets them excited enough to act.”

For these climate experts, the path forward lies in purposeful action—not just for the planet but for the people and generations who will inherit it.

— 

The Old Gold & Black had the opportunity to sit down with both McCarthy and McCabe for further discussion.

Beza Zelalem: With the varying approaches to environmental regulation across states, how do you see the balance of power between state and federal governments in tackling these issues?

McCabe: Most environmental protection happens at the state level, including permitting, enforcement and inspections. No federal agency could cover all that ground. The EPA’s role has traditionally been to set baseline standards so that whether you’re in Miami or Anchorage, you can expect clean air and water. Over time, perspectives on that relationship have shifted, but many states have strong environmental programs.

Zelalem: Public perception plays a huge role in climate policy. How should journalists and policymakers frame these issues to shift the narrative?

McCarthy: I ask myself that all the time. How do we communicate better? I want people to see the benefits of clean energy, like improved air quality and lower costs. A student asked me today, “Are you also telling people what happens if we don’t act?” And honestly, I don’t emphasize that enough. I tend to focus on hope, but they’re right—there’s real risk if we don’t seize these opportunities. Communities that need investment aren’t getting it. Without action, air pollution will worsen. I try to be optimistic, but we have to be honest about the stakes.

Zelalem: What does the future of environmental justice look like with the current administration?

McCarthy: We have to stay hopeful, but we also have to face reality. This administration is trying to pull back funding from marginalized communities—communities that were allocated resources for a reason. Environmental justice is about ensuring these communities receive the investments they deserve. We’ve always struggled with how to do better in that regard, and it would be a shame to see those efforts derailed now.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Environment
A Hidden Gem: Spruce Pine and Its Impact on the World
A Hidden Gem: Spruce Pine and Its Impact on the World
Wake Forest’s Office of Sustainability seeks to achieve climate neutrality and introduce sustainability curriculum
The Office of Sustainability creates campus change
Many people, from the coast of California to Wake Forest’s campus, have lost a place filled with beloved memories and community.
The California wildfires: devastating impacts from coast to coast
Q&A: Sacoby Wilson — science that can change lives
Q&A: Sacoby Wilson — science that can change lives
Community members and local environmental advocacy organizations gathered at Parkway United Church of Christ to discuss proposed methane gas pipeline project.
Community pushes back against natural gas pipeline expansion
On Monday following his inauguration, President Trump signed multiple executive orders, including one initiating the process of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.
What does Trump’s second term mean for the future of climate policy?
More in Sustainability
"This climate action plan reviews the steps Wake Forest has taken towards sustainability since 2009." (Courtesy of Wake Forest University Office of Sustainability)
Taking action on climate action
The Wake Forest Office of Sustainability held its ninth annual “Let’s Taco-Bout Sustainability” on Sept. 5. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Sustainability)
Let’s taco-bout sustainability!
Laure Frazier from Farm Girl Arts.
From seed to produce
Get Off the Rack, and on the runway!
Get Off the Rack, and on the runway!
Stop playing it safe and visit the bins
Stop playing it safe and visit the bins
"Four scholar-activist justice panelists joined: Arielle King, José Saucedo, Leah Thomas and Alexis Raeana." (Courtesy of Wake Forest University)
Climate panel opens up environmental discussions
About the Contributor
Beza Zelalem
Beza Zelalem, Environment Editor
Beza Zelalem is a junior from Charlotte, N.C. double majoring in African American studies and environmental studies with a minor in journalism. On Wake Forest’s campus, she is the vice president of Wayward Fashion, vice president of DEI for the Women’s Network and an undergraduate research assistant for the EEJI. In her free time, Beza enjoys tango nights with friends, curating aesthetic Pinterest boards, and rewatching “Girlfriends.” 