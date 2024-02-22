Secondhand stories

Ella Klein “It’s time to start curating pieces that speak to your individuality.”

Sustainable fashion isn’t a trend, it’s always in. One of the best ways to explore your college town is via their thrift stores — you get a sense of the local taste and get to escape campus.

Although I frequent these stores, I paid them another visit to give you the inside scoop on what makes secondhand shops in Winston-Salem so unique. I’m Beza, and I’m a thrifting addict. I am passionate about fashion and sustainability, especially the intersection of the two.

If fashion isn’t your thing, don’t worry, these stores also have one-of-a-kind jewelry, art, furniture, books, records and so much more!

A hidden gem and my personal favorite shop is Happy Hour Vintage. When you first enter, you’re met with vibrant colors giving it a cozy atmosphere. Here you’ll find a variety of styles from ’90s-inspired to coquette to streetwear. Their clothing items are also inclusive in sizes and price points. If you want to ditch the trends and develop your style, thrifting is a way to do that! The quality of vintage pieces ensures that they’ll last a lifetime, unlike fast fashion.

Just a couple of stores down, you will find Major Tomms Oddities & Vintage. If you’re into the dark (and dare I say gothic) ‘80s vibe, this is the place for you. Upon entering, you’ll see a quirky collection of strange goods, ranging from a taxidermy lion to a pig foot in a jar to a party fish. When you make your way to the back, you’ll find a charming selection of vintage clothing pieces that follow this ‘80s aesthetic. For my funky jewelry lovers, there’s a great selection of earrings embellished with disco balls, dice and mix n’ match dinosaurs!

It’s time to start curating pieces that speak to your individuality. Thrifting can be intimidating at first, but it’s a great step towards prioritizing sustainability and reducing your environmental impact — and I’m here to help you do it!