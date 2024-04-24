Forward Omaha Biliew (left) committed to Head Coach Steve Forbes and the Wake Forest Men’s Basketball program after entering the transfer portal. (Courtesy of Iowa State University Athletics)
Forward Omaha Biliew (left) committed to Head Coach Steve Forbes and the Wake Forest Men’s Basketball program after entering the transfer portal. (Courtesy of Iowa State University Athletics)

BREAKING: Men’s Basketball lands Iowa State forward Omaha Biliew

Former five star recruit, McDonald’s All-American is second incoming transfer of the season
Byline photo of Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
April 24, 2024

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball has their second commitment of the transfer portal season from former Iowa State forward Omaha Biliew, according to reports. The news was first broken by 247Sports and Demon Deacon Digest. 

Biliew, a 6’8” forward out of Waukee, Iowa, was a top prospect in the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle. He ranked as the top prospect in the state of Iowa and the third-best power forward of the class, according to 247Sports. Biliew is known for his high-motor and physicality, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. He was also a 2023 McDonald’s All-American.

Biliew entered the transfer portal on March 31 after a season with the Iowa State Cyclones. As a recruit, he chose to play in Ames, Iowa over the likes of Kansas, Oregon and the now-defunct G-League Ignite, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.

