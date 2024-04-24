BREAKING: Men’s Basketball lands Iowa State forward Omaha Biliew

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball has their second commitment of the transfer portal season from former Iowa State forward Omaha Biliew, according to reports. The news was first broken by 247Sports and Demon Deacon Digest.

Biliew, a 6’8” forward out of Waukee, Iowa, was a top prospect in the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle. He ranked as the top prospect in the state of Iowa and the third-best power forward of the class, according to 247Sports. Biliew is known for his high-motor and physicality, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. He was also a 2023 McDonald’s All-American.

Biliew entered the transfer portal on March 31 after a season with the Iowa State Cyclones. As a recruit, he chose to play in Ames, Iowa over the likes of Kansas, Oregon and the now-defunct G-League Ignite, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.