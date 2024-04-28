Abramo Canka enters Transfer Portal

Wake Forest forward Abramo Canka has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.

Canka initially committed to Head Coach Steve Forbes and Wake Forest late in the transfer portal cycle, declaring on May 18 of last year. Canka joined a transfer portal class featuring the likes of Hunter Sallis and Efton Reid III.

Canka finished the season averaging 0.5 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. His season-high in points was three against Syracuse in February. Canka’s most amount of game action was nine minutes against the Elon Phoenixes in the season opener.

He is the seventh player from last season to enter the transfer portal. Two players, Zach Keller (Utah) and Aaron Clark (Pepperdine) have both declared new teams.