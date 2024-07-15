Three Demon Deacons taken in top-10 of 2024 MLB Draft

History. Made.

Between the highest-ever selection in Wake Forest baseball history, to a feat that hasn’t been completed by any collegiate program in two decades, the Demon Deacon baseball program had one of the most successful starts to an MLB Draft ever Sunday night.

Three Demon Deacons — Chase Burns, Nick Kurtz and Seaver King — took three of the top 10 selections of the night with two other players hearing their names early in the second day of drafting.

The night started early as right-handed starting pitcher Chase Burns was selected by the Cincinnati Reds second overall. After being mocked to the Colorado Rockies’ third-overall pick by MLB.com and The Athletic, the Reds selected Burns, who was selected for 2024 ACC Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-ACC honors this past season.

Story continues below advertisement

After being selected second overall, Burns became the highest-drafted Demon Deacon in the history of the MLB Draft, surpassing former pitcher Kyle Sleeth (2003). Burns, a transfer from Tennessee, was the nation’s leader in total strikeouts this past season (169).

“Chase Burns has the chance to be a true No.1 for the Cincinnati Reds,” Head Coach Tom Walter said via online release. “Between his electric arm and competitive genes, the Reds got what I believe is the best arm in the class, and [Burns] will be a valuable addition to the Reds staff for years to come.”

Burns’ selection parallels Cincinnati’s first-round pick in last year’s draft, former Demon Deacon Rhett Lowder. Lowder, a fellow former ACC Pitcher of the Year, was selected by the Reds seventh overall in the 2023 MLB Draft and currently pitches for the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Reds’ Double-A affiliate.

“I’m so happy that he gets to join Rhett Lowder in the Cincinnati organization and look forward to watching that duo come up together,” Walter said.

The wait for another Demon Deacon selection didn’t last long, as the Oakland Athletics selected first baseman Nick Kurtz with the fourth overall selection.

Highly touted as one of the most productive college bats in this year’s draft, Kurtz went into the draft mocked anywhere from ninth (MLB.com) to eleventh (The Athletic), despite being ranked higher on draft boards.

In addition to back-to-back First Team All-ACC selections, Kurtz set program records in career walks (189) and walks in a single season (78). The latter also allowed Kurtz to lead the NCAA in walks and walks per game (1.44) this past season.

“Nick Kurtz is a true pro,” Walter said. “The Oakland Athletics drafted someone whose work ethic, ability to make those around him better and his consistency a sure fire big leaguer. He hits the ball to all fields for power and average while also being an elite defender.”

Kurtz led the team both on and off the field, having been selected as a team captain this past season. When at the plate, Kurtz had a team-leading .531 on-base percentage and became second in program history in career home runs (61).

A short time later, the Washington Nationals selected shortstop Seaver King with the 10th overall pick, cementing Wake Forest as the second program in history to have three top-10 picks in one draft (Rice ‘04).

King, a transfer from Wingate College, came into the Demon Deacon program on a tear after a terrific 2023 summer with the United States Collegiate National Team.

King was a mainstay in the lineup for the Demon Deacons this past season, starting all 60 games, and the utility man led the team in hits (78). He also managed to knock in the second-most runs on the team, finishing with 64 RBI. King also earned Third Team All-ACC honors this past season.

“The Nationals got a dynamic personality and a dynamic athlete in Seaver King,” Walter said. “His bat speed, raw athleticism and upside put him in a class by himself. This guy is going to be in the big leagues very quickly.”

After the historic first day, the Demon Deacons heard a pair of names called early on in the second day of drafting. One of the names included southpaw pitcher Josh Hartle, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates 83rd overall. A hometown star, the King, N.C., native was a 2023 First Team All-ACC selection and 2024 Team Captain who led both on the mound and in the locker room.

Right-hand pitcher Michael Massey also heard his name chosen by the Detroit Tigers with the 114th overall selection. Massey, one of the most dominant relievers in college baseball during the 2023 College World Series run, dealt with lingering injuries this past season that impacted his initially projected starting role.

The Demon Deacons look to have more names called tomorrow afternoon during the final day of the MLB Draft. Live updates can be found on MLB.com.