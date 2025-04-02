BREAKING: Men’s Basketball lands Cooper Schweiger in transfer portal

Reports say Wake Forest Men’s Basketball landed the commitment of Valparaiso Beacons transfer forward Cooper Schweiger.

The 6’9”, 210-pound forward from Overland Park, Kansas, was heavily recruited by Head Coach Steve Forbes and his staff after averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game at Valpo this past season. The Demon Deacons beat out the likes of Kansas, Clemson, Michigan, and Northwestern for his commitment.

Schweiger racked up multiple awards during his time at Valpo, earning 2023-24 Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year honors. Schweiger earned 2024-25 MVC All-First Team honors after leading his team in points, rebounds and blocks this past season.

Schweiger fills a much-needed position after the departure of centers Churchill Abass and Efton Reid III into the transfer portal. Schweiger also represents Forbes’ first addition in a crucial transfer portal season ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.