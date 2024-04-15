Andrew Carr enters transfer portal, NBA Draft

Junior forward leaves after two seasons; has one year of eligibility remaining
Byline photo of Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
April 15, 2024
Andrew Carr (11) slams the ball into the basket during a loss at NC State.
Andrew Carr (11) slams the ball into the basket during a loss at NC State.
Evan Harris

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball forward Andrew Carr is entering the transfer portal, per reports. The news was first reported by Demon Deacon Digest and 247Sports. Carr also entered the 2024 NBA draft process, according to his official social media announcement.

Carr will have to decide on returning to college before the NBA early entry withdrawal deadline on June 16.

Carr came to Wake Forest as a junior from Delaware. He started all 34 games for the Blue Hens during the 2021-22 season, averaging 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the campaign. Carr entered the transfer portal in April 2022, before choosing Wake Forest that May.

Carr was a mainstay in the Demon Deacons’ frontcourt, playing (and starting) all 68 games over the past two seasons. Carr averaged double-digit scoring during both campaigns, including a career-high 13.5 points per game this past season. Carr also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during the 2023-24 campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

He departs Wake Forest with a single year of eligibility remaining.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Tre’Von Spillers (24) dunks against Wake Forest during their NIT matchup this past March. Spillers publicly committed to the Demon Deacons via his social media pages on Friday.
Breaking: MBB lands first transfer of offseason in Tre’Von Spillers
Guard Aaron Clark (13) played in just seven games during his one season at Wake Forest. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest freshman Aaron Clark enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Wake Forests Zach Keller dives for a loose ball during a win over Pitt at the Joel on February 20th.
Wake Forest forward Zach Keller enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Wake Forest’s Kevin “Boopie” Miller (0) is surrounded by teammates during the NIT first-round matchup against Appalachian State. Miller had a career-high 31 points on the night.
Breaking: Kevin “Boopie” Miller enters Transfer Portal
Jao Ituka (10) brings the ball up the floor on Dec. 14, 2022 for Wake Forest.
Jao Ituka enters transfer portal after injury-plagued stint at Wake Forest
Damari Monsanto celebrates a 3-pointer at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium in January 2023. Monsanto averaged career highs in points per game (13.3) and 3-pointers per game (3.2) during the 2022-23 season.
Damari Monsanto enters transfer portal
More in Sports
The Demon Deacons played exceptional golf on day one, posting an impressive 564 (-2) combined over the first two rounds. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Wake Forest Men’s Golf takes ninth place in Valspar Collegiate Invitational
Wake Forest RHP Chase Burns (29) winds up at the mound for a pitch against Dayton on Feb. 24. Burns pitched 12 strikeouts against Louisville on Friday.
Offense fires, Burns scorches as Wake Forest wins first ACC series of the season
Hunter Sallis and Efton Reid shake hands with the Florida Gators after an 81-72 win last November. The Gators received a bid as the 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Men’s Basketball earns NIT bid, will play Appalachian State
Wake Forest assistant coaches look on in frustration as time winds down in the contest.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest falls shy of comeback against Pitt, eliminated from ACC Tournament
Hunter Sallis (23) left arm is grabbed by Blake Hinson (2) during a controversial no-call in the second half.
Wake Forest falls shy of comeback against Pitt, eliminated from ACC Tournament
Wake Forest Mens Basketball defeated Notre Dame in their first game in the ACC conference tournament at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 13.
Photo Gallery: Wake Forest advances in ACC Tournament behind Carr’s double-double
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Old Gold & Black Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *