Andrew Carr enters transfer portal, NBA Draft

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball forward Andrew Carr is entering the transfer portal, per reports. The news was first reported by Demon Deacon Digest and 247Sports. Carr also entered the 2024 NBA draft process, according to his official social media announcement.

Carr will have to decide on returning to college before the NBA early entry withdrawal deadline on June 16.

Carr came to Wake Forest as a junior from Delaware. He started all 34 games for the Blue Hens during the 2021-22 season, averaging 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the campaign. Carr entered the transfer portal in April 2022, before choosing Wake Forest that May.

Carr was a mainstay in the Demon Deacons’ frontcourt, playing (and starting) all 68 games over the past two seasons. Carr averaged double-digit scoring during both campaigns, including a career-high 13.5 points per game this past season. Carr also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during the 2023-24 campaign.

He departs Wake Forest with a single year of eligibility remaining.