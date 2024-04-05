"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

Breaking: MBB lands first transfer of offseason in Tre’Von Spillers

Former App State forward earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
April 5, 2024
Tre’Von Spillers (24) dunks against Wake Forest during their NIT matchup this past March. Spillers publicly committed to the Demon Deacons via his social media pages on Friday.
Isabella Parolini
Tre’Von Spillers (24) dunks against Wake Forest during their NIT matchup this past March. Spillers publicly committed to the Demon Deacons via his social media pages on Friday.

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball landed their first transfer of the season on Friday, earning the commitment of App State forward Tre’Von Spillers, per his social media pages.

The Charleston, S.C., native started out at USC Salkehatchie in Walterboro, S.C.. Afterward, he transferred to Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, MO., and earned NJCAA 1st Team All-American honors while with the Greyhounds.

Coming out of Moberly, Spillers transferred to the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Head Coach Dustin Kerns. After a season in which he averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, Spillers earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors

Spillers is a familiar face, having made an instant impact for the Mountaineers in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) against the Demon Deacons. Spillers scored 10 of his team’s first 12 points and finished with a double-double (12pts, 10reb) — one of his 14 on the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Spillers chose Wake Forest over LSU, Arkansas and UAB, per his social media pages. He reportedly has one year of eligibility remaining.
About the Contributor
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean is a junior from Long Island, NY majoring in communication and minoring in journalism and film studies. Outside of the OGB, he is the president of the Sports Analytics Club and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, you can find him following all levels of professional sports and supporting his favorite teams — the Celtics, Jets, Yankees and Islanders.
