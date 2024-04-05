Breaking: MBB lands first transfer of offseason in Tre’Von Spillers

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball landed their first transfer of the season on Friday, earning the commitment of App State forward Tre’Von Spillers, per his social media pages.

The Charleston, S.C., native started out at USC Salkehatchie in Walterboro, S.C.. Afterward, he transferred to Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, MO., and earned NJCAA 1st Team All-American honors while with the Greyhounds.

Coming out of Moberly, Spillers transferred to the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Head Coach Dustin Kerns. After a season in which he averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, Spillers earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Spillers is a familiar face, having made an instant impact for the Mountaineers in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) against the Demon Deacons. Spillers scored 10 of his team’s first 12 points and finished with a double-double (12pts, 10reb) — one of his 14 on the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Spillers chose Wake Forest over LSU, Arkansas and UAB, per his social media pages. He reportedly has one year of eligibility remaining.