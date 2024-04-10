Scotty Kennon celebrates a Calusa Cup win after a record-breaking score. (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)
Kennon wins Calusa Cup with record breaking score

Junior from Florida takes first place in home state with lowest score ever recorded in Cup history
Tee Johnson, Contributing Writer
April 10, 2024

The Wake Forest Men’s Golf Team concluded regular season play at the Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Fla. this week. 

The competition was not quite as fierce as the previous tournament, but still proved to be tough for the Demon Deacons to overcome. After three hard-fought rounds of golf, Wake Forest finished third with a score of 869 (+5). However, the individual leaderboard was far more favorable for Wake Forest, with junior Scotty Kennon taking first place with a tournament record score of 210 (-6). This is the first career collegiate title for Kennon, and for any Wake Forest Men’s golfer in 2024. 

Kennon got off to a great start in round one, getting six birdies and shooting a tournament leading 67 (-5). He only shot one bogey and had a two shot lead on the rest of the field heading into round two. Kennon followed up his incredible first round with another solid score, shooting  a 73 (+1). This brought his total score to 140 (-4) after day one, leaving him in third heading to the final round. 

As for the team score, Kennon’s impressive 67 (-5) and senior Michael Brennan’s solid 71 (-1) performances propelled the Demon Deacons into third place after round one. The total score of 287 (-1) had the team just four shots behind first-placed Florida. 

Story continues below advertisement

Round two did not go well for the Demon Deacons, as every single starter shot over par for a combined score of 298 (+10). Junior Marshall Meisel started off round two with three birdies through the first eight holes, but finished the round with four bogies and two double bogies. 

“We got off to a great start and had a little bit of a rough patch through the middle of the round, but [we] finished with a couple nice birdies at the last to end the day on a good note,” Men’s Golf Coach Jerry Haas said following the conclusion of day one. 

Haas continued: “We need to forget about today and be ready to play in the morning.”

The third and final round was the best of the bunch for the Demon Deacons. Meisel had his best round of the tournament, shooting a tied tournament best 67 (-5). Kennon also posted an impressive final score of 70 (-2), helping secure third place for the Demon Deacons and a first place finish on the individual leaderboard. Kennon’s birdie on the 18th and final hole proved to be the difference, as he won by a singular stroke over Georgia’s Ben Van Wyk. 

Overall, the tournament was a great success for the Demon Deacons. 

“It’s always nice to end the tournament with the best round on the last day. We are making progress each week,” Haas said. “Congratulations to Scotty Kennon on his first collegiate victory,” he said. 

Wake Forest Men’s Golf now turns their attention to the ACC tournament beginning on April 19 at Charlotte Country Club in Charlotte, N.C.

