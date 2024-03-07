Keeping up with Will Zalatoris

In the golf universe, talent often emerges from unexpected corners, and Will Zalatoris stands as a prime example of this phenomenon. A former Demon Deacon standout, Zalatoris has quickly ascended to become one of the best golfers on the global stage. His journey from collegiate golf to the PGA Tour is a story of talent, dedication and perseverance — along with an unwavering passion for the game.

Born in San Francisco, Calif., Zalatoris’ love for golf began at a young age, fueled by family members and a natural talent that quickly caught the attention of coaches and competitors. The prodigy honed his skills through junior tournaments before making a name for himself on the collegiate level.

During his time at Wake Forest, Zalatoris showcased exceptional skill and devotion to the sport. Whether it was refining his swing, perfecting his putting technique or enhancing his mental game, Zalatoris approached every aspect of his craft with unwavering focus and commitment. He became an essential player for the university’s golf team, consistently delivering impressive performances on the course. His collegiate career was highlighted by numerous honors, including being named the ACC Player of the Year in 2017 and earning All-American honors multiple times.

Upon graduating from Wake Forest in 2018, Zalatoris leaped to professional golf, setting his sights on the PGA Tour. The transition from collegiate to professional golf is notoriously challenging, but Zalatoris tackled it head-on, undeterred by the immense learning curve and intense competition.

Zalatoris’ breakthrough moment came in 2020 as he earned his Korn Ferry Tour card after a series of impressive performances. He quickly made his mark on the tour, securing multiple high finishes and garnering attention for his consistent play.

However, it was Zalatoris’ remarkable performance at the 2021 Masters Tournament that catapulted him into the global spotlight. Despite being relatively unknown to casual golf fans, Zalatoris delivered a stunning performance, finishing as the runner-up behind eventual champion Hideki Matsuyama. His poise and sheer talent on golf’s greatest stage left spectators and fellow competitors in awe.

Since his performance at the Masters, Zalatoris has shined on the PGA Tour, cementing his status as one of the game’s brightest young stars. His impressive play throughout his career has earned him widespread credit from fans, analysts and fellow players, with many predicting a bright future filled with championship victories and accolades. As he continues to engrave his name into golf history, his journey from being a Demon Deacon to a global sensation serves as evidence regarding the impact passion and determination can have on one’s career.