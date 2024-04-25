BREAKING: Davin Cosby commits to Wake Forest MBB

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball has landed their third transfer of the portal season, earning the commitment of Alabama guard Davin Cosby Jr., according to reports. Joe Tipton of On3 reported the news first.

Cosby, a 6’5” rising sophomore from Richmond, Va., played in 22 games for Head Coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide last season. Cosby averaged 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists in just 8.0 minutes per game. Cosby shot 57.1% from the floor and 34.4% from the 3PT line over the course of the season.

Cosby had a season-high in points last February against the Ole Miss Rebels, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting from behind-the-arc. Cosby also hauled in a season-high five rebounds earlier in the year against Arkansas State. He suffered a foot injury in practice before the SEC Tournament, holding him out the rest of the year.

Cosby was ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports in the 2023 recruiting class after attending Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. He was the fourth-best recruit in the state of North Carolina during his recruiting class.

Cosby joins Appalachian State transfer Tre’Von Spillers and Iowa State transfer Omaha Biliew in Wake Forest Men’s Basketball’s incoming transfer class.