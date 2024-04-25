"Covers the campus like the magnolias"

BREAKING: Davin Cosby commits to Wake Forest MBB

Alabama guard is the third incoming transfer for Head Coach Steve Forbes
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
April 25, 2024
Guard Davin Cosby committed to Wake Forest on Thursday, marking Wake Forest’s third incoming transfer of the season. (Courtesy of Crimson Tide Photos/UA Athletics)
Guard Davin Cosby committed to Wake Forest on Thursday, marking Wake Forest’s third incoming transfer of the season. (Courtesy of Crimson Tide Photos/UA Athletics)

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball has landed their third transfer of the portal season, earning the commitment of Alabama guard Davin Cosby Jr., according to reports. Joe Tipton of On3 reported the news first

Cosby, a 6’5” rising sophomore from Richmond, Va., played in 22 games for Head Coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide last season. Cosby averaged 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists in just 8.0 minutes per game. Cosby shot 57.1% from the floor and 34.4% from the 3PT line over the course of the season.

Cosby had a season-high in points last February against the Ole Miss Rebels, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting from behind-the-arc. Cosby also hauled in a season-high five rebounds earlier in the year against Arkansas State. He suffered a foot injury in practice before the SEC Tournament, holding him out the rest of the year.

Cosby was ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports in the 2023 recruiting class after attending Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. He was the fourth-best recruit in the state of North Carolina during his recruiting class.

Cosby joins Appalachian State transfer Tre’Von Spillers and Iowa State transfer Omaha Biliew in Wake Forest Men’s Basketball’s incoming transfer class.
About the Contributor
Sean Kennedy
Sean Kennedy, Sports Editor
Sean is a junior from Long Island, NY majoring in communication and minoring in journalism and film studies. Outside of the OGB, he is the president of the Sports Analytics Club and a member of Wake Radio. In his free time, you can find him following all levels of professional sports and supporting his favorite teams — the Celtics, Jets, Yankees and Islanders.
